Ex-Prince Andrew Gave Epstein Victim Tour of Buckingham Palace After Entertaining Her at Royal Lodge Residence
Feb. 2 2026, Published 12:04 p.m. ET
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is facing more allegations in relation to late s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein.
A second woman has come forward with claims that she was trafficked to the U.K. to have s-- with the disgraced former prince in 2010.
The woman's lawyer Brad Edwards told the BBC on January 31: "We’re talking about at least one woman who was sent by Jeffrey Epstein, over to Prince Andrew. And she even had, after a night with Prince Andrew, a tour of Buckingham Palace."
Andrew Had S-- With the Woman at His Royal Residence
The woman, who was in her 20s at the time, is the first to allege she had an encounter with Andrew, now 65, at his longtime residence, Royal Lodge, which he is currently in the process of vacating.
Andrew was stripped of his royal titles in October 2025 and ordered to leave his 30-room mansion after details of his ties to Epstein surfaced. He was recently photographed driving out of the dilapidated estate.
Edwards also represented Andrew's first victim Virginia Giuffre, who alleged she was trafficked to London on three occasions to have s-- with the former Duke of York when she was just 17.
Among Epstein's survivors, Giuffre was one of the most vocal accusers and notably spoke out against him. She died by suicide on April 24, 2025 at age 41.
- Andrew Mountbatten Windsor Had 'Consensual S--' With Jeffrey Epstein Employee, Bombshell Email Claims
- Royal Family Placed in an 'Uncomfortable Position' After Prince Andrew Was Accused of Assaulting a Minor in Unsealed Jeffrey Epstein Documents
- 'This Is a Continuing Nightmare': Ex-Prince Andrew 'Fears Being Fed to the Lions' as More Photos With Jeffrey Epstein Emerge
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
In her posthumous memoir, Nobody's Girl, she wrote that he "believed having s-- with me was his birthright." Giuffre also said she felt like a "toy" since she was there "to be passed around."
Andrew has continued to deny Giuffre's allegations against him, but in 2022, it was revealed he paid her an undisclosed amount in an out-of-court settlement.
Ex-Prince Andrew Caught on All Fours in Shocking Epstein Files Photo
The new accusations came one day after more photos of Andrew were released by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) as a part of its investigation into Epstein's s-- trafficking operation.
Included in the new files published on Friday, January 30, are photos that show King Charles' brother on his knees, hovering over a fully-clothed woman lying on the floor.
In one image, he can be seen creepily looking directly into the camera, while in another he's touching the unidentified woman's stomach.
Ex-Prince Andrew Invited Jeffrey Epstein to Buckingham Palace
The latest document release also included email exchanges between Epstein and Andrew.
According to the files, Andrew invited Epstein to Buckingham Palace shortly after the financier served a house arrest sentence in 2010 for soliciting prostitution from a minor.
"I am just departing Scotland should be down by 1800. I'll ring you when I get down if you can give me a number to ring," Andrew wrote, according to the documents. "Alternatively we could have dinner at Buckingham Palace and lots of privacy."