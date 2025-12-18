or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Jeffrey Epstein
BREAKING NEWS

New Epstein Release Exposes Fresh Angle of Ex-Trump Advisor Steve Bannon Mingling With Late Pedophile

split photo of jeffrey epstein and steve bannon
Source: mega

Steve Bannon is included in new photos related to late s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Dec. 18 2025, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Democratic lawmakers have released a fresh batch of 68 new photos from late s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein's estate.

In one shot, President Donald Trump's former advisor Steve Bannon can be seen chatting with the pedophile, with the latter seated behind his stately desk.

Sitting across from Epstein, Bannon had his arms outstretched while the two appear deep in conversation.

image of Steve Bannon is seen with the late s-- offender.
Source: House Oversight Committee

Steve Bannon can be seen in conversation with the disgraced financier.

This new release from the Democratic House Oversight Committee comes less than a week after they released 19 new photos obtained from the disgraced financier's estate.

In the previous batch published on Friday, December 12, Bannon, 72, was pictured from a different angle that showed his face instead of Epstein's.

The far-right political figure was clad in his signature army green field jacket and dark-rimmed glasses for the meeting.

image of Steve Bannon and Jeffrey Epstein appeared to be cfriends.
Source: House Oversight Committee

Steve Bannon and Jeffrey Epstein appeared to be friends.

Bannon was previously one of Trump’s closest advisers during the lead up to the 2016 election, as well as in the early days of his first term as president.

They eventually parted ways when Bannon resigned from his White House role in August 2017.

Steve Bannon Was Allegedly Helping Jeffrey Epstein 'Rehabilitate' His Image

Jeffrey Epstein

image of Mark Epstein revealed his brother 'spent a lot of time' with the political strategist.
Source: mega

Mark Epstein revealed his brother 'spent a lot of time' with the political strategist.

As OK! previously reported in July, Epstein's brother Mark revealed in an interview that the former White House Chief Strategist worked with the Jeffrey in 2018 after the Miami Herald's bombshell story exposed alleged abuse victims' experiences with the disgraced financier.

Steve allegedly taped interviews he had with Jeffrey prior to his 2019 arrest for s-- trafficking and subsequent suicide behind bars.

"He told me he has like 15 or 16 hours of videotape of Jeff," Mark said. "He was trying to help Jeff rehabilitate his reputation."

"They spent a lot of time together," Mark claimed of Steve and Jeffrey. "When I met with Bannon, he said he wanted to put a documentary or something together. He was trying to raise some money for it."

Steve Bannon Said He Would Release Unseen Jeffrey Epstein Footage by Next Year

image of Jeffrey Epstein died in prison in 2019.
Source: mega

Jeffrey Epstein died in prison in 2019.

Steve claimed he would release parts of the footage by the beginning of 2026.

"We’re going to release the film, the five-part series, next year — early next year," he said during a live taping of his podcast on July 12.

"You’re going to have to name names, and you’re going to have to understand how the elites of the world, but also the intelligence services, are inextricably linked in the Epstein story," he noted. "That’s the key."

image of Steve Bannon was formerly a close advisor to Donald Trump.
Source: mega

Steve Bannon was formerly a close advisor to Donald Trump.

The right-wing media executive previously admitted to The New York Times in 2021 to having more than 15 hours of recordings from his interviews with Jeffrey.

The controversial political strategist said the documentary was supposed to spotlight how Jeffrey's "perversions and depravity toward young women were part of a life that was systematically supported, encouraged and rewarded by a global establishment that dined off his money and his influence."

