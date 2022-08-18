New Handwritten Notes & Letter Reveal Princess Diana Predicted She May Be Killed In A 'Staged Car Accident'

This wasn't the only time Diana expressed chilling concerns about potentially being murdered. The royal once tearfully told her bodyguard that she was worried she may be assassinated like her friend Gianni Versace.

"She asked if I thought his murder outside his home was a professional killing. I thought it was," former bodyguard Lee Sansum shared in a recent interview. "Then she said something that always stayed with me — ‘Do you think they’ll do that to me?’ She was shaking and it was clear from her tone that she really thought that they might, whoever ‘they’ might be."

The Daily Beast was the first to report Stevens' recollections regarding the Mishcon notes.