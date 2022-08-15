Prince Harry's Quest For Vengeance: Royal Will 'Go To Any Lengths' To 'Get At The Truth' About Mom Diana’s Death

Seething with a sense of injustice that has not diminished with passing years, Prince Harry has vowed track down fresh information about who was responsible for the death of his beloved mother.

Behind-the-scenes, the California-based exiled royal has sent a team of researchers for his upcoming book half way around the world with orders to avenge Diana, it emerged this past weekend.

Judicial sources in Paris say the Duke of Sussex’s researchers have been seeking information about the car crash that killed his mother 25 years ago.