Prince Harry's Quest For Vengeance: Royal Will 'Go To Any Lengths' To 'Get At The Truth' About Mom Diana’s Death
Seething with a sense of injustice that has not diminished with passing years, Prince Harry has vowed track down fresh information about who was responsible for the death of his beloved mother.
Behind-the-scenes, the California-based exiled royal has sent a team of researchers for his upcoming book half way around the world with orders to avenge Diana, it emerged this past weekend.
Judicial sources in Paris say the Duke of Sussex’s researchers have been seeking information about the car crash that killed his mother 25 years ago.
One source, who was involved in the original crash investigation, said: “There have been approaches which suggest Prince Harry is intensely focused on getting more information about his mother’s death."
“There are plenty of people in France who recall the night of the accident. It’s only normal that Diana’s son should want to learn more about it for his book," the insider continued.
But so far, according to insiders who spoke to OK!, Harry’s team has met with only dead ends and frustration.
Harry, 37, has never been able to shake off his suspicions about what really happened that terrible night in Paris almost 25 years ago.
“For my own peace of mind, I will go to any lengths necessary to get at the truth,” he told a friend. “I owe it to Mama.”
He also told a pal, “There are too many questions that remain unanswered.”
Diana and Dodi [Fayed] died when their Mercedes smashed into a tunnel wall at high speed.
The official French inquiry blamed the tragedy on drunk chauffeur Henri Paul. But Harry is convinced the truth is more sinister — and includes the involvement of the paparazzi.
According to one book, Diana's Boys, by Christopher Andersen, Harry’s brother, William, once asked his father if Diana's death was not an accident.
“Charles assured Wills there was not a shred of truth,” wrote Andersen. “William accepted that at the time.”
A source told OK!: “Harry’s publishers want his book explore to Diana. Who wouldn’t? It’s the biggest selling point. But above all, Harry rarely discussed what happened to his mother. Any son who loses their mother the way he did would have unanswered questions and his book provides a meaningful moment to address them. Being able to do it as a non-working royal would also carry an element of vengeance, too.”
