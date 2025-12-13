EXCLUSIVE New Royal Rift! Why Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla Are at War Over Prince Harry Peace Talks Source: MEGA Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla are reportedly feuding over Prince Harry's tension with King Charles. Aaron Tinney Dec. 13 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla are at odds after the Princess of Wales took a surprising step to try to mend the long-standing rift between Prince Harry and King Charles, OK! can reveal. The move has caused fresh tension within the royal family, with Camilla questioning Kate's judgment, sources claim. Their feud is also being fueled by what insiders have branded the Queen's "insane jealousy" over Catherine's glamorous looks – even though the pair are decades apart. The Princess of Wales was in the spotlight at the U.S. State Banquet in September – where she was praised for her poise and charm. Meanwhile, Queen Camilla, 78, appeared uncomfortable beside her, body language insiders hinted at her "rage" she is "nowhere near as glam as Kate, and never will be." The tension is said to have been amplified by 43-year-old Kate's secret efforts behind the scenes to encourage dialogue between Harry, 41, and his father King Charles, 77, as well as his brother, Prince William, 43.

Source: MEGA Queen Camilla is reportedly jealous over Kate Middleton's looks.

Harry briefly reunited with Charles, 77, in September during a U.K. tour, sharing a private tea at Clarence House. Camilla was not present, and palace insiders claim she was "unimpressed" by Kate's secret involvement in the bridge-building meeting. One source said: "As well as her jealousy over Kate's looks, Camilla is frustrated that Kate is still advocating for Harry after all the public comments he's made. She thinks the situation has dragged on too long and has warned Kate that her approach is overly idealistic and risky." Another source added: "Kate has been encouraging William behind the scenes to think about making amends with Harry. She believes the family should try to mend their relationship, but Camilla views this as undermining the firm no-forgiveness stance she backs."

Source: MEGA Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla are allegedly at odds.

Royal commentators note the Queen remains wary of Harry's public criticisms of The Firm, including his fierce attacks on the institution in his 2023 memoir, Spare, in which he referred to Camilla as a "wicked stepmother" and claimed she leaked information to the press to bolster her image. According to insiders, Camilla's reservations make her reluctant to endorse any reunion with the ginger-headed royal rebel. A palace source said: "Camilla feels that any reconciliation with Harry should happen on his own terms. While Kate's efforts are well-meaning, they are viewed as adding complexity to the situation."

Source: MEGA Kate Middleton tried to make peace between King Charles and Prince Harry.

Despite the friction, sources indicate Kate's peace-brokering efforts have yielded results. Harry and Charles have maintained "quiet contact" since their reunion, sources say. One insider added: "Kate feels it's important to safeguard family connections where she can. Her efforts have provided Harry with an opportunity to reconnect that might not have existed otherwise." Harry's recent essay on British identity, The Bond, The Banter, The Bravery: What it Means to Be British, has fueled speculation is desperate for a return to Britain.

Source: MEGA Kate Middleton is considered a 'mediator' in the family.