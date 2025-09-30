ROYAL FAMILY NEWS Are King Charles' Staffers 'Sabotaging' His Possible Reconciliation With Son Prince Harry? Enemies Inside the Palace Allegedly Want to Ruin Their Relationship Source: MEGA Prince Harry and King Charles recently reunited for the first time in more than a year. Rebecca Friedman Sept. 30 2025, Published 1:16 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Could palace staffers be working to keep the royal family apart? Multiple royal experts recently suggested Prince Harry fueled his enemies' desires when accusing those who work for King Charles of leaking fake stories to the press. According to English journalist Tom Sykes, Harry’s annoyed reaction to reports about his recent reunion with the king was just what the palace’s people ordered.

"Harry had walked right into its jaws by taking the bait and issuing one of his trademark angry outbursts at palace operatives, accusing the 'men in grey suits' of leaking 'pure invention' to the media with the aim of 'sabotaging any reconciliation between father and son,'" Sykes claimed in a post uploaded to The Royalist Substack. Sykes noted Harry clapping back at claims only added further fuel to the fire of palace employees allegedly eager to keep tensions heightened between the prince and his dad.

The royal writer continued: "Having provoked a response, anti-reconciliation courtiers would now be able to say that Harry had betrayed his promise not to re-escalate tensions with the family or stoke controversy around the September 10 meeting which saw Harry meet the King for 'a private tea' at Clarence House, the first time that the King had met with his younger son in 19 months." "And lo! The trap just snapped shut. My point has been proven," Sykes declared after a spokesperson for Harry issued a statement to People and BBC blasting claims about the Duke of Sussex's "awkward" reunion with King Charles.

Prince Harry's Rep Slams Claims About King Charles Reunion as 'Categorically False'

"Recent reporting of the Duke's view of the tone of the meeting is categorically false," a rep for Harry insisted on Saturday, September 27. "The quotes attributed to him are pure invention fed, one can only assume, by sources intent on sabotaging any reconciliation between father and son." The spokesperson added, "presumably, those same sources have also chosen to disclose that gifts were exchanged." A source close to Harry additionally told Daily Mail not to trust those in King Charles' circle, noting: "The relationship between the Duke and His Majesty the King is a matter for the two of them and the two of them only." "The men in grey suits should stay out of it," the insider snubbed.

Prince Harry Gifted King Charles a Framed Photograph

