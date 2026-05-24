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Newly Exposed Princess Diana Letter Recalls Her 'Blissful Honeymoon' With King Charles Before Their Marriage Crumbled

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Source: MEGA

King Charles and Princess Diana married in July 1981.

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May 24 2026, Published 4:43 p.m. ET

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Princess Diana and the then-Prince Charles' fairytale 1981 wedding was one of the most-talked about royal events of the 20th century.

A collection of the late Princess of Wales' memorabilia is going up for auction this month — including one bombshell letter she wrote to a friend after her honeymoon.

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Princess Diana Died in 1997

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image of Charles Diana
Source: MEGA

A letter Princess Diana wrote to a friend about her honeymoon is set to be put up for auction.

Diana's old school chum, Katherine Hanbury, is auctioning off several artifacts for an estimated $8,000.

Diana — who died in 1997 at the age of 36 following a car crash in Paris — wrote to Hanbury weeks after her nuptials about the couple's 12-day tour around the Mediterranean for their honeymoon.

Following Charles, 77, and Diana's trip, they settled down at The Firm's Scottish home, Balmoral Castle, for several months.

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Princess Diana Gushed Over Being Married to King Charles

image of Charles Diana
Source: MEGA

Princess Diana and King Charles divorced in 1996.

“We had a blissful honeymoon with endless sun and luckily calm seas,” the princess penned in the note. "I adore being outside all day & hate London! We're now up in Scotland until the end of October, which is a big treat for us!"

“It's wonderful being married — I think it's safe to say that after two months...!” she gushed, also stating her addition into the royal family was "a case of playing with grown ups!"

Gorringe's Fine Art & Interiors' manuscript department head Albert Radford said the "intimate archive offers a rare glimpse of Diana, Princess of Wales, before duty and fame."

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image of Diana
Source: MEGA

Princess Diana passed away in 1997 at the age of 36.

“Through our client’s recollections from West Heath Girls’ School, Diana comes across as deeply unassuming and domestically minded—someone whose real ambition was simply to have a family and take pride in ordinary things," he continued.

Among Hanbury's other objects include a photo of Diana hanging out at a sports field. In another snapshot, she is seen posing with her classmates at Kent's West Heath Girl's School, including actress Tilda Swinton and British screenwriter Joanna Hogg.

Princess Diana and King Charles Separated in 1992

image of Charles Diana
Source: MEGA

Princess Diana wrote that her honeymoon with King Charles was 'blissful.'

Radford also noted Hanbury remembers Diana "volunteering to clean the house of the headmistress."

"It's memories like this and the collection that has come to light that present the real young Diana in a way that is completely at odds with the public persona that was created by others," he said.

"She appears [in the photos] as a young woman suspended between love and history — hopeful, unguarded, and not yet entirely claimed by the institution that would come to define her. In these small, fragile traces, innocence lingers — along with a quiet, stubborn belief in something as simple and elusive as love," Radford continued.

Charles and Diana tied the knot on July 29, 1981, at St Paul's Cathedral in London. Over 750 million people watched the broadcast of the royal wedding.

After a tumultuous few years, the former couple finally divorced in 1996 after announcing their separation four years prior.

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