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Princess Diana and the then-Prince Charles' fairytale 1981 wedding was one of the most-talked about royal events of the 20th century. A collection of the late Princess of Wales' memorabilia is going up for auction this month — including one bombshell letter she wrote to a friend after her honeymoon.

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Princess Diana Died in 1997

Source: MEGA A letter Princess Diana wrote to a friend about her honeymoon is set to be put up for auction.

Diana's old school chum, Katherine Hanbury, is auctioning off several artifacts for an estimated $8,000. Diana — who died in 1997 at the age of 36 following a car crash in Paris — wrote to Hanbury weeks after her nuptials about the couple's 12-day tour around the Mediterranean for their honeymoon. Following Charles, 77, and Diana's trip, they settled down at The Firm's Scottish home, Balmoral Castle, for several months.

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Princess Diana Gushed Over Being Married to King Charles

Source: MEGA Princess Diana and King Charles divorced in 1996.

“We had a blissful honeymoon with endless sun and luckily calm seas,” the princess penned in the note. "I adore being outside all day & hate London! We're now up in Scotland until the end of October, which is a big treat for us!" “It's wonderful being married — I think it's safe to say that after two months...!” she gushed, also stating her addition into the royal family was "a case of playing with grown ups!" Gorringe's Fine Art & Interiors' manuscript department head Albert Radford said the "intimate archive offers a rare glimpse of Diana, Princess of Wales, before duty and fame."

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Source: MEGA Princess Diana passed away in 1997 at the age of 36.

“Through our client’s recollections from West Heath Girls’ School, Diana comes across as deeply unassuming and domestically minded—someone whose real ambition was simply to have a family and take pride in ordinary things," he continued. Among Hanbury's other objects include a photo of Diana hanging out at a sports field. In another snapshot, she is seen posing with her classmates at Kent's West Heath Girl's School, including actress Tilda Swinton and British screenwriter Joanna Hogg.

Princess Diana and King Charles Separated in 1992

Source: MEGA Princess Diana wrote that her honeymoon with King Charles was 'blissful.'