Newly Married Rita Ora Shows Off Fit Bikini Body In Multicolored Swimsuit — See The Photos

"I haven't actually shown anyone my ring, it's my first time showing my ring," Ora said while holding up her hand during a February appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. "I may have ... You know what you want and I felt like I really knew I wanted to be with this person and I just wanted it to feel really right. And so I may have taken him to the shop and may have pointed out exactly what ring I wanted."

"My life has changed so drastically. Making a decision to spend the rest of your life with someone is a big decision. It got me writing again and I just really got inspired by love," she explained of how her new normal pushed her to start penning fresh tunes.