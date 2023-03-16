OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Rita Ora
OK LogoNEWS

Newly Married Rita Ora Shows Off Fit Bikini Body In Multicolored Swimsuit — See The Photos

rita ora pp
Source: mega
By:

Mar. 16 2023, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Married life looks amazing on Rita Ora!

The pop star, who tied the knot with director Taika Waititi last year, took to her Instagram Story on Thursday, March 16, to share a video of herself rocking a multicolored bikini, putting her toned physique on full display.

Article continues below advertisement
ritaora ig
Source: @ritaora/instagram

Ora wore her hair up in a ponytail with a pair of sunglasses as she walked and zoomed in on her fit body in the two-piece swimsuit.

Before flaunting her rock hard abs, the English star was showing off the sparkling emerald ring her filmmaker spouse gave her.

Article continues below advertisement
rita ora
Source: @ritaora/instagram

"I haven't actually shown anyone my ring, it's my first time showing my ring," Ora said while holding up her hand during a February appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. "I may have ... You know what you want and I felt like I really knew I wanted to be with this person and I just wanted it to feel really right. And so I may have taken him to the shop and may have pointed out exactly what ring I wanted."

"My life has changed so drastically. Making a decision to spend the rest of your life with someone is a big decision. It got me writing again and I just really got inspired by love," she explained of how her new normal pushed her to start penning fresh tunes.

MORE ON:
Rita Ora
Article continues below advertisement
rita ora
Source: mega

"It's nice to capture the moments," the singer noted. "So I feel like this is more than just music, it's like a moment in life for me."

The "Lonely Together" artist and Waititi tied the knot in August 2022 after the power couple — who kept the nuptials very private — began dating in April 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Source: OK!

Despite not having an over-the-top ceremony, the 32-year-old couldn't have been happier with the way her big day turned out. "It was perfect. It was just exactly, exactly how I wanted it. It was just nice and perfect, completely how I wanted it, just to myself sometimes," Ora gushed during a 2022 interview. "It was really sweet."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.