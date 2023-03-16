Newly Married Rita Ora Shows Off Fit Bikini Body In Multicolored Swimsuit — See The Photos
Married life looks amazing on Rita Ora!
The pop star, who tied the knot with director Taika Waititi last year, took to her Instagram Story on Thursday, March 16, to share a video of herself rocking a multicolored bikini, putting her toned physique on full display.
Ora wore her hair up in a ponytail with a pair of sunglasses as she walked and zoomed in on her fit body in the two-piece swimsuit.
Before flaunting her rock hard abs, the English star was showing off the sparkling emerald ring her filmmaker spouse gave her.
"I haven't actually shown anyone my ring, it's my first time showing my ring," Ora said while holding up her hand during a February appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. "I may have ... You know what you want and I felt like I really knew I wanted to be with this person and I just wanted it to feel really right. And so I may have taken him to the shop and may have pointed out exactly what ring I wanted."
"My life has changed so drastically. Making a decision to spend the rest of your life with someone is a big decision. It got me writing again and I just really got inspired by love," she explained of how her new normal pushed her to start penning fresh tunes.
"It's nice to capture the moments," the singer noted. "So I feel like this is more than just music, it's like a moment in life for me."
The "Lonely Together" artist and Waititi tied the knot in August 2022 after the power couple — who kept the nuptials very private — began dating in April 2021.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Despite not having an over-the-top ceremony, the 32-year-old couldn't have been happier with the way her big day turned out. "It was perfect. It was just exactly, exactly how I wanted it. It was just nice and perfect, completely how I wanted it, just to myself sometimes," Ora gushed during a 2022 interview. "It was really sweet."