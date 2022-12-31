Upcoming Engagement? Zeta Morrison Is Ready For A Ring From Boyfriend Timmy Pandolfi After Their 'Love Island' Win

Morrison's mama knew Pandolfi was the one after one specific instance during his visit.

"She was like, 'there was this one moment we were all in a kitchen and I looked over at you and Timmy and the conversation seemed quite serious. And next thing I know he was just like hugging you, what were you talking about?' And I couldn't even remember what she was talking about, but we just always tell a joke — especially like if something serious — all of a sudden Timmy will just like crack a joke or I'll just crack a joke," the London-native explains to OK! of the special moment.

"All we do is laugh with each other and it really is the healthiest thing for the relationship. I said it on the island and he agreed and it's just continued on in our relationship that if you can laugh you are going to make it through. So yeah, it wasn't even like that serious of a moment, but he just cracked a joke," Morrison continues of her admirable relationship banter, noting how Pandolfi's overall visit to England was "really, really nice."