NEWS Newly Single Amanda Seyfried Reunites With Ex Dominic Cooper 15 Years After Split Source: MEGA Amanda Seyfried reunited with former boyfriend Dominic Cooper at the Hamptons International Film Festival. Taylor Camp Oct. 12 2026, Published 7:35 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Amanda Seyfried is reconnecting with a familiar face following her split from husband Thomas Sadoski. The Mamma Mia! actress, 40, reunited with former boyfriend Dominic Cooper, also 40, at the Hamptons International Film Festival on October 3, marking their first public reunion in quite some time. The former couple, who dated for three years before splitting in 2011, posed for a photo together as Seyfried reflected on how their relationship has evolved. "Our lives are very different. We live in very different places and I just have nothing but good feelings about him," she shared during a red carpet interview.

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Amanda Seyfried Says Her Bond With Dominic Cooper Is Now 'Familial'

Source: MEGA Amanda Seyfried described her relationship with Dominic Cooper as a 'familial, nice, soft kind of bond.'

Seyfried explained that her relationship with Cooper has transformed into something meaningful despite their romantic history. "When you're with somebody for a long time when you're younger, it just kind of evolves into this familial, nice, soft kind of bond," she said. The actress admitted that the two hadn't seen each other in quite some time. "It's nice to see him. Also, I'm just grateful for him," she added.

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Amanda Seyfried Recently Split From Husband Thomas Sadoski

Source: MEGA Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski confirmed their separation in September.

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Amanda Seyfried and Dominic Cooper Met on 'Mamma Mia!'

Source: MEGA Amanda Seyfried and Dominic Cooper began dating after meeting on the set of 'Mamma Mia!'

Seyfried and Cooper first connected while filming the 2008 musical Mamma Mia!, in which they portrayed onscreen lovers Sophie and Sky. Their romance continued offscreen for approximately three years before ending in 2011. Despite their breakup, the actors reunited professionally for the 2018 hit sequel, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. Cooper is currently in a relationship with actress Gemma Chan, with whom he lives in London.

Amanda Seyfried Reflects on How Relationships Change

Source: MEGA Amanda Seyfried and Dominic Cooper attended the Hamptons International Film Festival.