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Newly Single Amanda Seyfried Reunites With Ex Dominic Cooper 15 Years After Split

Image of Amanda Seyfried, Dominic Cooper
Source: MEGA

Amanda Seyfried reunited with former boyfriend Dominic Cooper at the Hamptons International Film Festival.

Oct. 12 2026, Published 7:35 a.m. ET

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Amanda Seyfried is reconnecting with a familiar face following her split from husband Thomas Sadoski.

The Mamma Mia! actress, 40, reunited with former boyfriend Dominic Cooper, also 40, at the Hamptons International Film Festival on October 3, marking their first public reunion in quite some time.

The former couple, who dated for three years before splitting in 2011, posed for a photo together as Seyfried reflected on how their relationship has evolved.

"Our lives are very different. We live in very different places and I just have nothing but good feelings about him," she shared during a red carpet interview.

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Amanda Seyfried Says Her Bond With Dominic Cooper Is Now 'Familial'

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Image of Amanda Seyfried described her relationship with Dominic Cooper as a 'familial, nice, soft kind of bond.'
Source: MEGA

Amanda Seyfried described her relationship with Dominic Cooper as a 'familial, nice, soft kind of bond.'

Seyfried explained that her relationship with Cooper has transformed into something meaningful despite their romantic history.

"When you're with somebody for a long time when you're younger, it just kind of evolves into this familial, nice, soft kind of bond," she said.

The actress admitted that the two hadn't seen each other in quite some time.

"It's nice to see him. Also, I'm just grateful for him," she added.

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Amanda Seyfried Recently Split From Husband Thomas Sadoski

Image of Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski confirmed their separation in September.
Source: MEGA

Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski confirmed their separation in September.

The reunion comes weeks after Seyfried and Sadoski confirmed they had separated following nine years of marriage.

In September, the former couple released a joint statement addressing their breakup.

"We have been separated for a while, and it's proven to be the right move for us and our family unit. We've got each other forever — and it's GOOD," they shared.

Seyfried and Sadoski married in 2017 and share two children, daughter Nina, 9, and son Thomas Jr., 6.

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Amanda Seyfried and Dominic Cooper Met on 'Mamma Mia!'

Image of Amanda Seyfried and Dominic Cooper began dating after meeting on the set of 'Mamma Mia!'
Source: MEGA

Amanda Seyfried and Dominic Cooper began dating after meeting on the set of 'Mamma Mia!'

Seyfried and Cooper first connected while filming the 2008 musical Mamma Mia!, in which they portrayed onscreen lovers Sophie and Sky.

Their romance continued offscreen for approximately three years before ending in 2011.

Despite their breakup, the actors reunited professionally for the 2018 hit sequel, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

Cooper is currently in a relationship with actress Gemma Chan, with whom he lives in London.

Amanda Seyfried Reflects on How Relationships Change

Image of Amanda Seyfried and Dominic Cooper attended the Hamptons International Film Festival.
Source: MEGA

Amanda Seyfried and Dominic Cooper attended the Hamptons International Film Festival.

The former flames attended the film festival to promote separate projects.

Seyfried screened The Life and Death of Wilson Shedd, while Cooper premiered The Lightkeeper.

Reflecting on their unexpected reunion, Seyfried expressed appreciation for the friendships they've maintained.

"He's hilarious. It's funny, relationships, friendships, they always evolve," she said.

"It's just so crazy that as we get older, you just want to be kind if you can," she continued. "Especially if you had a friendship like that, I think it's amazing, and I feel really lucky."

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