Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski's 'Dynamic Shifted' Before Split, Claims Insider: 'He Was Isolated'

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Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski reportedly experienced a major shift in their relationship before calling it quits. Days after the couple confirmed they had separated following nine years of marriage, a source claimed Seyfried's increasingly busy acting career and Sadoski taking on more responsibilities at home contributed to them gradually drifting apart.

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Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski's 'Dynamic Shifted'

Source: MEGA Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski's family dynamic reportedly changed as her acting career became increasingly busy.

According to an insider, Sadoski, 50, began working less as Seyfried's career continued to keep her busy. "Thomas, for the past few years, was left at home with the kids, so he worked less and less. The dynamic shifted," the source claimed. The couple shares daughter Nina, 9, and son Thomas, 5, whom they have been raising on their farm in upstate New York.

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Thomas Sadoski Reportedly Felt 'Isolated'

Source: MEGA Thomas Sadoski reportedly worked less while spending more time at home with the couple's two children.

The source claimed Sadoski's changing role within the family was difficult for the accomplished actor, who has worked extensively in theater, television and film. "He was isolated," the insider alleged, noting that Sadoski "gave up a lot to be with Amanda." Meanwhile, Seyfried, 40, reportedly became the family's "worker bee" as her career continued to flourish.

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Amanda Seyfried's Career Kept Her Busy

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Source: MEGA Amanda Seyfried previously opened up about the challenges of balancing motherhood with her demanding acting career.

Seyfried had an especially packed schedule in 2025, appearing in two movies, The Testament of Ann Lee and The Housemaid, as well as Peacock's Long Bright River. That November, the Mean Girls alum acknowledged how difficult it had become to balance motherhood with her workload, saying it was the most she'd ever worked while raising two children.

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Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski Reportedly 'Drifted Apart'

As their lives changed, the couple allegedly became "more friends than lovers" during the final year of their marriage. "They have drifted apart, but the friendship is still there," the source claimed, adding that they'll "always be close because of the children." The pair reportedly separated at least six months before publicly confirming their breakup.

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Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski Remain Close

Source: MEGA The former couple said they had been separated 'for a while' before publicly announcing the end of their marriage.