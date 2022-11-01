OK Magazine
Nick Cannon Was 'Interviewing For Potential Future Baby Mamas' While At Strip Club With Ex-Girlfriend Jessica White: Source

nick cannon hits the strip club with ex girlfriend jessica white pp
Source: mega; @iamjypsywhite/instagram
By:

Nov. 1 2022, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

A baby daddy and his ex-girlfriend walk into the strip club...

Nick Cannon and his on-again, off-again lover Jessica White stepped out at New York City's Sapphire 60 for a costume party on Sunday, October 30.

nick cannon hits the strip club with ex girlfriend jessica white
Source: @iamjypsywhite/instagram

The stunning fashion model arrived and departed side-by-side with the 42-year-old as they danced the night away.

Cannon even dedicated the song “Bad Girl” by Usher to his unsteady flame, as a source in attendance claimed the two had romantic tensions circulating through the air, adding how White hopes to plan a Valentine's Day party there with The Nick Cannon Show alum.

The Halloween-themed event was hosted by Cannon, who wore a creepy clown costume and took the mic for an electric night at the adult entertainment nightclub.

nick cannon hits the strip club with ex girlfriend jessica white
Source: mega

An eyewitness spotted Cannon “throwing dollars in the air for hours as hot costumed revelers danced on the pole," as the insider added, "it felt like he was interviewing for potential future baby mamas."

Another partier at the strip club was impressed by the famed comedian's talented abilities as an entertainer, labeling him the “best emcee host ever!”

“He was on the mic the whole time, cracking jokes every second," the source continued. "He really was amazing.”

During the night's spooky festivities, the joint hosted a costume contest, handing out a whopping $5,000 cash prize to the winner.

The Nickelodeon alum “even handled and emceed the whole contest…" added the insider. "He introduced each one and named the winners.”

The father-of-ten's Wild N' Out costar Justina Valentine was among the dressed up attendees at the thrilling party and was hyped up by the rapper as he "shouted her out on the mic," according to the partygoer.

White — who does not have a child with the rapper — first became romantically involved with Cannon in 2015 after he divorced his ex-wife Mariah Carey.

nick cannon hits the strip club with ex girlfriend jessica white
Source: @iamjypsywhite/instagram

The former face of Maybelline revealed during Fox Soul's Hollywood Unlocked with Jason Lee in 2021 that she did suffer a miscarriage with the duo's shared child, and she took to Instagram just one year later to debunk rumors of a second pregnancy with the celebrity host.

“Understand this! No I’m NOT pregnant. I am a great creative force who's focus is on the business,” White wrote in a now-deleted social media statement on June 10.

“Stay the hell out of my uterus because it's invasive and disgusting especially to someone who has fertility issues. Nothing will get in the way of this moment for me as a female director and artist. I do not belong apart of tabloid flutter," the 38-year-old continued. "I love, and I am brilliant on my own. Now go watch the movie Nick Cannon trusted me to write and direct for him. And go stream RAW&B creatively directed by me! Please stay focused on my greatest. Thank you, Jw."

Page Six reported on Cannon's wild night out at Sapphire 60.

