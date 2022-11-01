Nick Cannon Was 'Interviewing For Potential Future Baby Mamas' While At Strip Club With Ex-Girlfriend Jessica White: Source

The stunning fashion model arrived and departed side-by-side with the 42-year-old as they danced the night away.

ANOTHER NICK CANNON BABY? ALYSSA SCOTT ANNOUNCES PREGNANCY NEARLY ONE YEAR AFTER DEATH OF NEWBORN SON ZEN

Cannon even dedicated the song “Bad Girl” by Usher to his unsteady flame, as a source in attendance claimed the two had romantic tensions circulating through the air, adding how White hopes to plan a Valentine's Day party there with The Nick Cannon Show alum.

The Halloween-themed event was hosted by Cannon, who wore a creepy clown costume and took the mic for an electric night at the adult entertainment nightclub.