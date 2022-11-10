Pregnant Abby De La Rosa Confirms Nick Cannon Is The Father Of Her Baby, Making Him A Dad Of 12
Baby galore! Nick Cannon is gearing up to welcome his 12th child to his blended brood.
Abby De La Rosa — who is already mom to Cannon's 1-year-old twin boys, Zion and Zillion — confirmed the Wild 'n Out star was her unborn child's father with a comical meme posted to her Instagram Story in the late hours of Tuesday, November 8.
Alongside text that read, "1 night with a Libra can turn into 3-4 years be careful," De La Rosa added, "damn! lol 1 night turned into 4 years and 3 kids real quick…I see no lies here smh. y’all be safe out there," with laughing-crying emojis.
Cannon being born on October 8 makes him a Libra.
The pregnant mama announced she had another bun in the oven in June, and while sources claimed at the time that Cannon was the father, De La Rosa only confirmed the news as she prepares to welcome her third child any day now.
De La Rosa announced she was giving birth to a girl come October 25, though she has yet to confirm her daughter's arrival, so she is either keeping her newborn out of the public eye or is about to pop.
Back in September, Cannon treated his pregnant baby mama and their two kids to a new home — with more than enough room for the newest member of their family! In the comments section of De La Rosa's post where she showed Zion and Zillion running around the empty estate, the television personality told her that she was "more than welcome" for the abode.
"It’s the least I can do," the Masked Singer pointed out. "Thank you for the unconditional love and the most precious gifts any human can ask for!! BEAUTIFUL New Beginnings.”
While De La Rosa and Cannon's polyamorous relationship and lifestyle may not be for everyone, the brunette beauty has made it clear that she loves the life they built together — and is an amazing mother to her kiddos.
"Being in a polyamorous relationship doesn’t mean you have low self-esteem or self-worth," the 31-year-old DJ said during a September appearance on the "Lovers and Friends" podcast. "I become hypersensitive when people attack me and my motherhood."
"Me being open in my relationship does not change or take away from the type of mother that I am to my kids and the wholeness that I am to them and the strength that I share with them," De La Rosa continued, emphasizing that she hopes her children know they, too, can push against the status quo.
Despite calling Cannon her "primary partner," she did admit she is looking for monogamy "down the line," acknowledging, "This won’t get me there, but I love where I’m at at this very moment. It’s just not my forever."
Cannon has yet to address being a father-of-12, but he did tease in June that a "stork" was on the way, revealing the following month that Bre Tiesi gave birth to his eighth child, baby boy Legendary.
Cannon's ninth child, daughter Onyx, whom he shares with LaNisha Cole, was born in September, with Brittany Bell giving birth to his 10th, Rise, later that month. Cannon and Bell already share 5-year-old brother Golden and 1-year-old sister Powerful.
Earlier this month, Alyssa Scott — whose first son with Cannon, Zen, died in December 2021 from brain cancer — also announced she and the television host are expecting another child together.