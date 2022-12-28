Abby De La Rosa Gushes Over Nick Cannon's Piano Playing Skills On Christmas After The Birth Of Third Child Together
Abby De La Rosa and Nick Cannon are making holiday traditions with their family-of-three.
The radio personality, who shares one-month-old daughter, Beautiful Zeppelin, along with 18-month-old twins Zion and Zillion, with the Wild 'n Out host, took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, December 25, to gush over the special holiday ritual the pair have continued throughout the years.
"Ever since I was pregnant with the twins, I've always asked Nick to play the piano for me on such a special day," De La Rosa, 32, wrote alongside a photo of her and Cannon's first Christmas together in 2020.
NICK CANNON'S LATEST BABY MAMA BRE TIESI FLAUNTS GROWING BABY BUMP IN CROPPED BLOUSE
In a second image, the duo's three little ones could be seen gathered around their father, 42, and De La Rosa at the piano while rocking matching Santa costumes.
"Fast forward 3 years, and 3 kids later... he's playing us the same song on the same beautiful little piano... except this time, he can't get past the first few cords [sic]. Thank you, @nickcannon for always playing for us on this special day," the proud mama captioned the snap.
"Life is like a piano; the white keys represent happiness and the black show sadness. But as you go through life's journey, remember that the black keys also create music," De La Rosa penned with a black and white photo of one of their sons watching her and Cannon sitting together at the piano while their newborn slept in a bassinet. "Merry Christmas to you and yours. Hope you created your music today."
LANISHA COLE SPENDS TIME WITH GOOD FRIEND AFTER NICK CANNON DRAMA: 'STAY SMILING THROUGH IT ALL'
- Spreading Cheer! Nick Cannon & Bre Tiesi Cozy Up For Christmas Photos With Son Legendary Love
- LaNisha Cole Insists 'Coparenting Is A Breeze' After Hinting At Toxic Relationship With Nick Cannon: 'Teamwork Makes The Dream Work'
- Alyssa Scott Offers Glimpse Of Her Growing Baby Bump As She & Nick Cannon Prepare For Their Second Child
Earlier in the holiday season, the broadcast professional opened up about feeling confident in her postpartum body.
"This year's holiday photos were taken 11 days after I had Beautiful. I didn't want to post all out of pure insecurity with my body," she penned underneath a sweet family Christmas card. "I'm sad that I haven't had grace for myself and allow that to get in the way of sharing my family with you all. I had 3 kids in 23 months. I'm working on being more proud of my body rather than ashamed."
Cannon will have lots of different Christmas traditions to carry on, as he is also a father to 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with Mariah Carey, Golden, 7, Powerful Queen, 1, and Rise, three months, with Brittany Bell, along with Legendary Love, 5 months, with Bre Tiesi and Onyx Ice, 3 months, with LaNisha Cole. The America's Got Talent star is also expecting his second baby with Alyssa Scott following the tragic loss of son Zen in December 2021.
People obtained the since deleted Instagram stories from De La Rosa.