Abby De La Rosa Gushes Over Nick Cannon's Piano Playing Skills On Christmas After The Birth Of Third Child Together

In a second image, the duo's three little ones could be seen gathered around their father, 42, and De La Rosa at the piano while rocking matching Santa costumes.

"Fast forward 3 years, and 3 kids later... he's playing us the same song on the same beautiful little piano... except this time, he can't get past the first few cords [sic]. Thank you, @nickcannon for always playing for us on this special day," the proud mama captioned the snap.