Nick Cannon & Brie Tiesi Secretly Welcomed Their Baby Nearly 1 Month Ago — Get All The Details!

Nick Cannon's eighth child has made his debut! On Monday, July 25, the star's baby mama Brie Tiesi uploaded a video to YouTube to announce their little one — her first — has arrived. For the moment, they're referring to him as "Baby C."

"I am so excited to finally share my labor and delivery story of my son!" she captioned the video. "I cant believe I actually did it.. unmedicated at my home with my family and friends."