Nick Cannon Says It's 'Safe To Bet' He'll Welcome Three More Children This Year
Oh baby! TV personality Nick Cannon said it’s “safe to bet” that he will be welcoming three more children this year.
The revelation came as Cannon co-hosted ET alongside correspondent Nischelle Turner on Thursday, July 14. At first, the star, who is already a father of seven, remained tight-lipped about the topic, offering Turner a cheeky response after she directly asked him how many kids he was expecting this year.
"That would take all the fun out of it if I just gave you a number right now," the Wild ‘n Out host joked.
Turner then completed some calculations, conjuring an estimate for how many times over Cannon would become a father again this year. She started by taking into account that the star is currently expecting his eighth child with model Bre Tiesi — their first together.
The host also noted that Abby De La Rosa, with whom Cannon shares one-year-old twins, Zion and Zillion, is also pregnant, though the star has yet to confirm whether the Masked Singer staple is the father of her latest addition.
BRE TIESI DEFENDS HER RELATIONSHIP WITH NICK CANNON AS ACTOR PREPARES FOR MORE CHILDREN: 'I DON'T UNDERSTAND WHY EVERYONE IS SO CONCERNED'
Considering these factors, Turner’s math led her to guess that Cannon would be welcoming three kids in the near future, a number he hinted wasn’t too far off.
“You would be close,” Cannon shared, adding that Turner “would be safe to bet on three in 2022.”
SHARING THE LOVE: FATHER-OF-7 NICK CANNON COMICALLY WEIGHS IN ON ELON MUSK SECRETLY WELCOMING TWINS, BECOMING A DAD OF 10
The correspondent's line of questioning comes weeks after the star popped by Angela Yee's Lip Service podcast last June, in which he spoke vaguely about the future of his brood.
“It says you have three babies on the way, is that true or false?” Yee asked her guest.
“When you say ‘on the way… What count are you at,” Cannon joked. “Let’s just put it this way, the stork is on the way.”