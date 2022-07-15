Nick Cannon Says It's 'Safe To Bet' He'll Welcome Three More Children This Year

Oh baby! TV personality Nick Cannon said it’s “safe to bet” that he will be welcoming three more children this year.

The revelation came as Cannon co-hosted ET alongside correspondent Nischelle Turner on Thursday, July 14. At first, the star, who is already a father of seven, remained tight-lipped about the topic, offering Turner a cheeky response after she directly asked him how many kids he was expecting this year.

"That would take all the fun out of it if I just gave you a number right now," the Wild ‘n Out host joked.