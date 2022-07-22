The Drumline star, who is reportedly expecting three children in the coming months, also noted that he has previously been with "women who have 4, 5, 6 children in a household at the same time."

"And it's been some of the most lucrative and strong friendships and passionate relationships that I've ever had, because … I would never judge someone based off of the amount of children they had. Especially when they're a great parent," Cannon continued.