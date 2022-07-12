Nick Cannon claims that without him, there would be no Kimye.

While on the YouTube show HOT TEE, the Masked Singer host, 41, was discussing his former flames when Kim Kardashian's name was brought up. He admitted that if his ex was single, he would jump at the opportunity to take her out — and he then insisted he's actually the reason the mom-of-four, 41, met ex-husband Kanye West, 45.