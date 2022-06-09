Nick Cannon Promotes 'Vasectomy' Cocktail After Revealing 'The Stork Is On The Way': 'Lord Knows I Need One'

He's got jokes! Nick Cannon promoted the "Vasectomy" cocktail for Ryan Reynolds' company Aviation Gin, and he couldn't help but poke fun at the fact that he has a lot of children!

Throughout the video, the comedian, 41, hilariously tries to put together the drink, and at the end, the actor says, "I'll take it from here, Nick. I have three kids."

"I have eight," Cannon replies, which prompts Reynolds to spit out his concoction.

"No wonder you have eight kids," the Just Friends alum quips.