Nick Cannon Promotes 'Vasectomy' Cocktail After Revealing 'The Stork Is On The Way': 'Lord Knows I Need One'
He's got jokes! Nick Cannon promoted the "Vasectomy" cocktail for Ryan Reynolds' company Aviation Gin, and he couldn't help but poke fun at the fact that he has a lot of children!
Throughout the video, the comedian, 41, hilariously tries to put together the drink, and at the end, the actor says, "I'll take it from here, Nick. I have three kids."
"I have eight," Cannon replies, which prompts Reynolds to spit out his concoction.
"No wonder you have eight kids," the Just Friends alum quips.
"Yeah… Thanks a bunch @vancityreynolds 🤦🏾♂️🤣 @aviationgin #HappyFathersDay #vasectomy," the Nickelodeon star captioned the clip on Instagram.
Of course, people loved the commercial. One person wrote, "Oh my goodness! I absolutely LOVE this!! Hilarious!! Good job Nick!! 😂😂😂," while another added, "This was funny 😂😂😂😂."
A third person added, "The Collab we didn't know we needed🤣."
The Masked Singer star previously joked that he was cutting himself off from having more children in the future.
"I already went and got my vasectomy consultation," he said in May. "I ain't looking to populate the Earth completely, but I'm definitely looking forward to taking care and loving all the children that I currently have."
But it looks like he is expanding his brood once again. As OK! previously reported, the TV host gave a cryptic answer when he was asked if he has "three babies on the way."
“When you say ‘on the way…’ What count are you at? Let’s just put it this way … the stork is on the way," Cannon replied. When pressed to confirm if he would be having three children this year, the talk show host stated, “I don’t know, it could be…” he said on the "Lip Service" podcast.
The Drumline alum shares twins Moroccan and Monroe Cannon, 11, with former wife Mariah Carey. He also has 5-year-old Golden and 1-year-old Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, as well as 11-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa.
Cannon's seventh child, Zen, whom he shares with Alyssa Scott, died in December from brain cancer.