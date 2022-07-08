Sharing The LoveFather-Of-7 Nick Cannon Comically Weighs In On Elon Musk Secretly Welcoming Twins, Becoming A Dad Of 10
From one father of many to another, Nick Cannon is sharing his thoughts on news of Elon Musk becoming a father-of-10.
Cannon, who is about to become a father-of-8, showed his support for the entrepreneur via Twitter on Thursday, July 7, after the billionare seemingly confirmed the arrival of his twins, who were born in November 2021.
"Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis. A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far," the Tesla founder, 51, tweeted after news that he and one of his top executives Shivon Zilis welcomed twins made headlines earlier that day.
The television personality, 41, added in his two cents, tweeting at Musk: "Right there with you my Brother!."
OK! reported Musk quietly expanded his brood late last year, with court documents revealing his twins were born only weeks before he and now-ex Grimes welcomed their second child together, daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, via surrogate in December 2021. The on-and-off couple also share 2-year-old son X Æ A-Xii.
Musk and Zilis filed court documents to request a change to the twins’ names in order for them to "have their father’s last name and contain their mother’s last name as part of their middle name." A Texas judge approved the request in May, although the children's names remain unknown.
Aside from Musk's twins with Zilis and two kids with Grimes, he shares five other living children — Griffin, Vivian Jenna, Kai, Saxon and Damian — with ex-wife Justine Wilson. Musk and Wilson, who were married from 2000-2008, welcomed son Nevada Alexander in 2002, but he died at 10 weeks of sudden infant syndrome, or SIDS.
As for Cannon, he confirmed in January that he's gearing up for the arrival of his eighth child, whom he is expecting with Bre Tiesi. The former Wild ’n Out host is already a proud dad to 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey, 5-year-old son Golden and 1-year-old daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, and 1-year-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa.
Cannon also heartbreakingly lost a child at a young age, sharing last year that his son with Alyssa Scott, Zen, died at 5 months due to brain cancer.