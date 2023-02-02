Nick Carter Claims He 'Wont Allow' Himself To Be 'Smeared' As He Launches Countersuit Against Sexual Battery Accuser

Nick Carter has filed a $2 million countersuit against former fan Shannon Ruth after she accused him of sexual battery this past December.

Ruth, now 39-years-old, claimed Carter had given her a spiked drink he called "VIP Juice" before sexually assaulting her back in 2001 when she was still a minor, resulting in her contracting HPV. The Backstreet Boys alum has since vehemently slammed the allegations as nothing more than a smear campaign to extort him for money.