Nick Carter Flashes Big Smile In NYC After Denying Sexual Assault Allegations — Photos
Nick Carter seemed to be in great spirits despite the sexual assault allegations lodged against him.
On Thursday, December 8, the Backstreet Boys member was all smiles while waving to adoring fans in New York City just hours after a woman came forward claiming Carter sexually assaulted her on his tour bus in 2001.
NICK CARTER SUED FOR ALLEGEDLY SEXUALLY ASSAULTING MINOR AFTER 2001 BACKSTREETS BOYS CONCERT: 'HE WAS NASTY & THREATENING'
The "I Want It That Way" vocalist looked put together in a pair of black ripped jeans, matching T-shirt and grey peacoat as he flashed his pearly whites while greeting the crowds and escaping into an SUV.
Earlier in the day, Shannon Ruth — a woman who has autism and cerebral palsy — announced she was suing Carter for sexual assault, as well as intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress, alleging he raped her and gave her the sexually transmitted infection HPV, after a show in Tacoma, Wash., in 2001. Ruth was reportedly 17 years old at the time of the incident and the musician was 21.
“Carter tried to scare me into silence by saying no one would believe me if I told what happened,” Ruth said of the alleged events during a press conference in Los Angeles. “He was nasty and threatening, saying I was going to jail if I told. He also said he’d turn people against me because he was Nick Carter and he had the power to wreck my life.”
NICK CARTER GUSHES HE'S 'SO THANKFUL' TO SPEND THANKSGIVING WITH LOVED ONES WEEKS AFTER YOUNGER BROTHER AARON'S TRAGIC DEATH
Carter's attorney, Michael Holtz, addressed the shocking accusations, labeling them "entirely untrue.”
“This claim about an incident that supposedly took place more than 20 years ago is not only legally meritless but also entirely untrue,” the lawyer made clear in a Thursday, December 8, statement. “Unfortunately, for several years now, Ms. Ruth has been manipulated into making false allegations about Nick – and those allegations have changed repeatedly and materially over time."
In the fallout, ABC announced they were scrapping the iconic boy band's upcoming holiday special, A Very Backstreet Holiday, which was set to debut on Thursday, December 14.