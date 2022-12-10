Nick Carter Flashes Big Smile In NYC After Denying Sexual Assault Allegations — Photos

Nick Carter seemed to be in great spirits despite the sexual assault allegations lodged against him.

On Thursday, December 8, the Backstreet Boys member was all smiles while waving to adoring fans in New York City just hours after a woman came forward claiming Carter sexually assaulted her on his tour bus in 2001.

NICK CARTER SUED FOR ALLEGEDLY SEXUALLY ASSAULTING MINOR AFTER 2001 BACKSTREETS BOYS CONCERT: 'HE WAS NASTY & THREATENING'