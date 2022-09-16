Nick Jonas' Best Thirst Traps: See The Birthday Boy's Hottest Photos!

The first few months of Malti's life weren't as easygoing as he had hoped, as health complications led to a lengthy stay in the NICU.

"We can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home," the pair said on Mother's Day. "Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is."

Scroll down to see some of Jonas' sexiest shots!