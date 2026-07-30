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Nick Reiner's Jailhouse Incident Revealed: Accused Murderer Disciplined After 'Extremely Hostile' Outburst

Photo of Rob Reiner and Nick Reiner
Source: MEGA

Officers reportedly had to call for additional support after Nick Reiner became 'extremely hostile' following a prison shower.

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July 29 2026, Published 9:40 p.m. ET

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Nick Reiner was reportedly disciplined while behind bars after becoming volatile with deputies following a prison shower.

The incident unfolded on April 27 at around 8:15 a.m. inside Los Angeles County Twin Towers Correctional Facility, where Rob and Michelle Reiner's son – who is accused of killing his parents – is housed alone in a specialized medical observation unit under heightened security measures, a news outlet reported on Wednesday, July 29.

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Nick Reiner Became 'Extremely Hostile'

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Photo of Nick Reiner was arrested in connection to the murder of his parents, Rob Reiner and Michelle Reiner, in December 2025.
Source: @buildseries/YouTube

Nick Reiner was arrested in connection to the murder of his parents, Rob Reiner and Michelle Reiner, in December 2025.

Sources told the outlet that Nick had just finished showering and changed into new inmate clothing when he became increasingly frustrated that deputies had not immediately returned to escort him to his cell.

"He was recalcitrant, extremely hostile, creating a verbal disturbance, refusing to follow rules and not listening to any commands," the insider explained. "He was yelling, screaming, being disrespectful and shouting many profanities."

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Nick Reiner Became 'Upset and Hostile'

Photo of Rob Reiner and Michelle Reiner welcomed three children during their nearly 36-year marriage.
Source: @michelereiner/instagram

Rob Reiner and Michelle Reiner welcomed three children during their nearly 36-year marriage.

The delay was reportedly due to an emergency elsewhere in the facility, where another inmate suffered an apparent overdose, requiring officers to respond before returning to escort Nick.

"[He] became very impatient. He was upset and hostile because no one was coming back right away and he wasn’t attended to," the source explained. "He had finished showering and changed and wanted to return to his cell. When it took too long, he became frustrated and angry."

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Nick Reiner Was Written Up in Jail

Photo of Nick Reiner reportedly lost inmate privileges for five days following the incident.
Source: @michelereiner/instagram

Nick Reiner reportedly lost inmate privileges for five days following the incident.

The responding officers reportedly had to call for backup as Nick was allegedly screaming, using explicit language, and directing hostile remarks at both the sheriff and sergeant.

The outlet reported that despite the "erratic" behavior, the confrontation never became physical.

The accused murderer was issued a disciplinary write-up for violating jail rules, along with losing inmate privileges like phone calls, visitation and commissary access, for five days.

Nick Reiner Was Arrested in December 2025

Photo of Nick Reiner received his first visitor in jail on July 27.
Source: @michelereiner/instagram

Nick Reiner received his first visitor in jail on July 27.

Nick has been living in near-total isolation since he was arrested in connection with the December 2025 murders of his parents.

He was subsequently charged with two counts of first-degree murder with special circumstances, including the use of a knife. If convicted, he could face life in prison without parole or the death penalty.

Nick reportedly had not received a personal visitor outside of his attorneys until July 27, when he was allowed his first personal visit with his lawyer present, according to the insider, who believed the visitor was a "relative."

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