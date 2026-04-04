Nick Reiner Totally 'Alone in Jail' After Being Spurned by His Siblings as He Faces Double-Murder Trial

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Source: MEGA Nick Reiner is 'effectively alone in jail,' a source said.

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Source: MEGA Nick Reiner was arrested for allegedly murdering his parents.

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Kimberly has reportedly been Nick's only visitor since his arrest, visiting the jail and representing him in court proceedings. During a recent hearing, Nick appeared in a brown jumpsuit and shackles, communicating with Kimberly through a plexiglass barrier. His next court appearance is scheduled for April 29. Former Los Angeles County sheriff Alex Villanueva said high-profile inmates such as Nick are typically separated from the general prison population for safety reasons. He added: "Any type of case like this – a high-profile case – causes the department to place the inmate in what's called administrative segregation, designed to prevent the inmate from being hurt by other inmates."

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Source: MEGA Kimberly Greene, Nick Reiner's defense lawyer, is reportedly his only visitor in prison.

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Alex said Nick's court attire suggested heightened monitoring by jail staff. He added: "They get mandatory checks every 15 minutes at a minimum, 24/7. Some have to remain alone at all times because they're a danger, not only to others, but to themselves too. They want to hurt themselves, or they want to hurt somebody else." Alex also said the use of a "suicide gown" in earlier appearances by Nick indicated he may be housed under mental observation protocols within the facility. Twin Towers Correctional Facility has previously housed several high-profile inmates, including Paris Hilton, Harvey Weinstein and Robert Downey Jr. Conditions inside the jail have been criticized by legal professionals, including Beverly Hills defense attorney Adam Michael Sacks, who described the environment in stark terms.

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Source: MEGA, @michelereiner /Instagram Nick Reiner's siblings have reportedly not seen him in jail.