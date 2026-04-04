Nick Reiner Totally 'Alone in Jail' After Being Spurned by His Siblings as He Faces Double-Murder Trial
April 4 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
OK! can reveal Nick Reiner is being held in near-total isolation as he awaits trial for the alleged double murder of his parents – with no visits from family and only his attorney making contact.
Reiner, 32, is being held without bail at Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles after pleading not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the horrific deaths of filmmaker Rob, 78, and his photographer partner, Michele, 70.
The couple was found stabbed to death at their home in December 2025, with the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office confirming both deaths were caused by "multiple sharp force injuries" and ruling them homicides.
Nick was arrested following the incident and formally entered his plea on February 23, appearing in court alongside his attorney Kimberly Greene after previous defense counsel Alan Jackson stepped down ahead of a January hearing.
A source familiar with the case told us: "Nick is effectively alone in jail. His siblings have not visited, and there is no sign of reconciliation as he faces extremely serious charges."
Another insider added: "There has been no outreach from family members, which reinforces how isolated he is while preparing for trial."
Kimberly has reportedly been Nick's only visitor since his arrest, visiting the jail and representing him in court proceedings.
During a recent hearing, Nick appeared in a brown jumpsuit and shackles, communicating with Kimberly through a plexiglass barrier.
His next court appearance is scheduled for April 29.
Former Los Angeles County sheriff Alex Villanueva said high-profile inmates such as Nick are typically separated from the general prison population for safety reasons.
He added: "Any type of case like this – a high-profile case – causes the department to place the inmate in what's called administrative segregation, designed to prevent the inmate from being hurt by other inmates."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Alex said Nick's court attire suggested heightened monitoring by jail staff.
He added: "They get mandatory checks every 15 minutes at a minimum, 24/7. Some have to remain alone at all times because they're a danger, not only to others, but to themselves too. They want to hurt themselves, or they want to hurt somebody else."
Alex also said the use of a "suicide gown" in earlier appearances by Nick indicated he may be housed under mental observation protocols within the facility.
Twin Towers Correctional Facility has previously housed several high-profile inmates, including Paris Hilton, Harvey Weinstein and Robert Downey Jr.
Conditions inside the jail have been criticized by legal professionals, including Beverly Hills defense attorney Adam Michael Sacks, who described the environment in stark terms.
Adam blasted the facility as "disgusting." He added many of his clients had pleaded for release while detained there, saying they "begged for bail" during his visits.
Nick's personal history has also been raised in the case. He has previously struggled with drug addiction and spent time in rehabilitation programs, and has been diagnosed with schizophrenia.
His siblings, Romy, 28, and 34-year-old Jake, have not attended any court hearings related to the case.
A legal source said: "The lack of family presence is notable given the gravity of the charges. It underscores how alone Nick is navigating both the legal process and the conditions of his confinement."