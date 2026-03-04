Nick Reiner's Family 'Not in Communication' With Accused Murderer as He's Held Without Bail for Brutal Killings of Famous Parents
Nick Reiner's family is not speaking to the troubled addict as he awaits a potential trial for allegedly murdering his mom and dad.
"Last I heard, the family has not been in communication with Nick," a source told an outlet, according to an article published on Wednesday, March 4. "They just cannot handle that at the moment."
The 32-year-old is accused of fatally stabbing his parents, Hollywood director Rob Reiner and photographer Michele Singer Reiner, at their Los Angeles mansion on December 14, 2025.
Nick Reiner Remains in 'High Observation Housing'
The When Harry Met Sally director's lifeless body was notably discovered by his daughter, Romy, 28. The late couple also shared another son, Jake, 34, and Rob was adoptive dad to Tracy, 61 — the daughter of his late ex-wife, Penny Marshall.
The update comes roughly a week after Nick pleaded not guilty in connection with the brutal murders.
On February 23, the celebrity scion appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom dressed in a brown jail-issued jumpsuit and donning a shaved head as he also waived his right to a speedy trial.
While Nick has reportedly been taken off suicide watch, he remains in High Observation Housing (HOH). His next court date is scheduled for April 29.
Rob and Michele Reiner Were Warned About Nick's 'Erratic Behavior' Before Murders
It's been suggested that the former screenwriter's defense will argue he was legally insane at the time of his parents' murders.
As OK! previously reported, Nick allegedly received a schizophrenia diagnosis prior to the killings and a recent medication switch caused him to suffer "a complete break from reality."
Another source told the same outlet that Rob and Michele were struggling to help Nick with his medication as "they weren’t working anymore" in the weeks leading up the murders. The insider claimed the couple was "warned" by medical professionals that changing his meds "could make him exhibit even more erratic behavior."
They were specifically advised "not to allow Nick to stay at their home" at the time of the switch, the insider revealed.
Nick's former defense lawyer Alan Jackson, who abruptly withdrew himself from the case for unknown reasons, has repeatedly insisted that his ex-client is "not guilty."
The high-profile attorney told NewsNation's Jesse Weber Live on January 21 that after investigating the case "from top to bottom" for three weeks, "there’s no question" that Nick isn't guilty of fatally stabbing his mom and dad.
"Pursuant to the laws of the state of California, pursuant to the laws of this state, Nick Reiner is not guilty of murder, and I will stick by that," Alan stipulated. "I stand by it. I still believe it. I believed it then, I believe it now."
Nick Reiner Was Arrested Just Hours After His Parents' Bodies Were Found
Nick was arrested five hours after his parents were found deceased with knife wounds at their Brentwood, Calif., home weeks before Christmas in 2025.
The addict was picked up near the University of Southern California's campus in South Los Angeles after allegedly leaving a Santa Monica hotel room covered in blood.
Surveillance footage showed him calmly walking past a gas station near his parents' mansion just before midnight on Saturday, December 13.