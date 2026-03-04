Rob Reiner and Wife Michele Issued Chilling Warning About 'Erratic' Son Nick Living at Their House Before Brutal Murders: Source

Article continues below advertisement

Rob and Michele Reiner were allegedly given a warning about their son Nick living with them at their house before they were brutally killed. The critically-acclaimed director and his wife were stabbed to death in their Brentwood, Calif., home in December 2025. Nick, 32, was arrested and accused of the murders shortly after the tragedy.

Nick Reiner Had His Meds Switched Out Before the Killings

Source: MEGA Rob and Michele Reiner died in December 2025.

Nick — who has suffered with drug abuse in the past — had his medications switched out just before the murders. "The medical staff warned Rob and Michele not to let Nick live at home until he got his medication straightened out," a source told Us Weekly on March 4. Another insider explained how medical professionals "warned Rob and Michele not to allow Nick to stay at their home due to the meds being switched, and [said] that it could make him exhibit even more erratic behavior."

Nick Reiner Is Being Held Without Bail While in Prison

Source: @michelereiner/Instagram Nick Reiner has suffered with drug abuse issues in the past.

Rob and Michele were attempting to help Nick figure out his medications because “they weren’t working anymore." Nick appeared at the Los Angeles Superior Court on February 23 where he entered a plea of not guilty for the crime. He is currently being held at Los Angeles' Twin Towers Correctional Facility without bail and his next court date is on April 29. He was taken off of suicide watch in January and could face life in prison without parole if he's convicted.

Source: @michelereiner/Instagram Rob and Michele Reiner attempted to get Nick help with his substance abuse problems.

Nick also was diagnosed in 2020 with schizoaffective disorder, a mental illness that includes symptoms such as delusions, hallucinations and severe depression. A few weeks before he allegedly killed his parents, he reportedly asked his doctor to do something about his weight gain, which is a common side effect from his medications. His physician later changed the pills to help him out.

Nick Reiner Attended Conan O'Brien's Holiday Party the Night Before the Murders

Source: MEGA Rob and Michele Reiner were stabbed multiple times at their home.