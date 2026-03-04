Rob Reiner and Wife Michele Issued Chilling Warning About 'Erratic' Son Nick Living at Their House Before Brutal Murders: Source
March 4 2026, Published 3:22 p.m. ET
Rob and Michele Reiner were allegedly given a warning about their son Nick living with them at their house before they were brutally killed.
The critically-acclaimed director and his wife were stabbed to death in their Brentwood, Calif., home in December 2025. Nick, 32, was arrested and accused of the murders shortly after the tragedy.
Nick Reiner Had His Meds Switched Out Before the Killings
Nick — who has suffered with drug abuse in the past — had his medications switched out just before the murders.
"The medical staff warned Rob and Michele not to let Nick live at home until he got his medication straightened out," a source told Us Weekly on March 4.
Another insider explained how medical professionals "warned Rob and Michele not to allow Nick to stay at their home due to the meds being switched, and [said] that it could make him exhibit even more erratic behavior."
Nick Reiner Is Being Held Without Bail While in Prison
Rob and Michele were attempting to help Nick figure out his medications because “they weren’t working anymore."
Nick appeared at the Los Angeles Superior Court on February 23 where he entered a plea of not guilty for the crime. He is currently being held at Los Angeles' Twin Towers Correctional Facility without bail and his next court date is on April 29.
He was taken off of suicide watch in January and could face life in prison without parole if he's convicted.
- Rob Reiner's Son Nick Wasn't Kicked Out of Parents' Mansion Night Before Allegedly Murdering Them as Motive Remains Unknown
- Rob Reiner Insisted Son Nick Was Doing 'Great' and Hadn't Done 'Drugs in Over 6 Years' Before Director Was Allegedly Killed by His Child
- Inside Rob and Michele Reiner’s Last Dinner With Pal Maria Shriver 48 Hours Before Their Tragic Deaths
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Nick also was diagnosed in 2020 with schizoaffective disorder, a mental illness that includes symptoms such as delusions, hallucinations and severe depression.
A few weeks before he allegedly killed his parents, he reportedly asked his doctor to do something about his weight gain, which is a common side effect from his medications. His physician later changed the pills to help him out.
Nick Reiner Attended Conan O'Brien's Holiday Party the Night Before the Murders
Michele and the When Harry Met Sally filmmaker reportedly did all that they could to get their son help with his drug issues and medications.
"They tried everything — giving him space, keeping him close — but his struggles are so deep. It’s just a parent’s worst nightmare," an insider told People last year. "They were such lovely people, and tried in every way to help their son."
In an effort to keep an eye on Nick, Rob and Michele brought him along with them to Conan O'Brien's Christmas party the night before they killed. During the evening, the three got into an intense argument and abruptly left the premises.