Nick Reiner Looks Unrecognizable in Prison as He's 'Rapidly Deteriorating' 7 Months After Parents Rob and Michele's Murders: Source
July 15 2026, Published 3:51 p.m. ET
Nick Reiner reportedly looks nothing like himself seven months after his arrest for allegedly killing his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner.
The Princess Bride director and the photographer were found stabbed to death in their Los Angeles home on December 14, 2025, with Nick, 32, being charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
Nick Reiner's Head Had to Be Shaved in Prison to 'Keep the Bugs Out'
“Nick no longer looks like Nick. He is rapidly deteriorating. No one would recognize him,” an insider told Daily Mail on Wednesday, July 15.
“He is almost bald because they have to keep his hair super short to keep the bugs out, and he is super skinny because of the intense medication he is on. His eyes are very sunken in," the source described.
The Being Charlie filmmaker's mental health is also becoming progressively worse as he stays in solitary confinement.
“Nick has not been well for many years. But before jail some of his personality could be recognized. Not now,” the source noted. “He is like a babbling child, totally out of it. It’s so bad his lawyers have a hard time talking to him.”
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Nick Reiner's Siblings Are Concerned He Could Possibly Die in Jail
Nick's siblings — Jake Reiner, 35, and Romy Reiner, 28 — are also reportedly worried "he will never be sane again and that he could possibly die as his heart could weaken from the constant strain.”
He has been detained at the Los Angeles Twin Towers Correctional Facility since last year. If convicted, Nick could face life in prison without the possibility of parole or even a possible death sentence.
Nick has a long history with psychological issues and drug problems. He was diagnosed with schizophrenia just before the murders and was prescribed new medication that allegedly made his behavior erratic.
Nick Reiner Suffered From Drug Abuse and Mental Health Problems
Nick's battle with substance abuse stretches back to when he was a teenager. He previously relied on drugs such as heroin, methamphetamine and cocaine, and underwent several stints in rehab over the years beginning at age 14.
He also suffered periods of homelessness at the height of his addictions, telling People back in 2016: “I was homeless in Maine. I was homeless in New Jersey. I was homeless in Texas. I spent nights on the street. I spent weeks on the street. It was not fun."
Just a day before Rob and Michele died, they got into a heated argument with Nick when the trio attended Conan O'Brien's holiday party.
Sources told Page Six last year the All in the Family actor told guests at the bash he was “scared” for his son’s “deteriorating” mental health.