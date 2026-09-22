TRUE CRIME NEWS Broke Nick Reiner Says He's Entitled to Inheritance His Grandfather Left Him as Siblings Cut Him Off Financially After Allegedly Killing Their Parents Source: MEGA Nick Reiner claimed he is entitled to a portion of his inheritance. Olivia Callanan Sept. 22 2026, Published 3:05 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Nick Reiner claimed he is entitled to a large piece of his inheritance because it came from his famous late grandfather, actor Carl Reiner. The 33-year-old, who is currently awaiting trial for the alleged murder of his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, said a substantial portion of the $1.6 million locked up in his trust should be available in the discussion over his access to the money. In court documents obtained by TMZ, Nick's legal team is arguing that California's Slayer Statute, which states no one should profit from their own crime, does not apply to the money Carl left behind because Nick "is not accused of causing his death" in 2020.

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'They Remain Nick’s and Should Be Segregated and Released From This Trust'

Source: @MICHELEREINER/INSTAGRAM Nick Reiner's lawyers said he should be allowed the money placed in the fund by his grandfather.

"Money that was left to Nick by his grandfather is not money received by Nick from or through his parents. To the extent the funds Nick received from his grandfather are Nick’s personal assets, they remain Nick’s and should be segregated and released from this trust," the filing continued. "Even if they were properly held by the trust, the 'Slayer Statute' does not supply a basis for withholding them," the statement said, with Nick's lawyers claiming that at least $325,000 was transferred into his trust account at JPMorgan Chase in December 2024. They added that other distributions from Carl's estate may have been deposited into the trust; however, it is not yet clear how much money came from his grandfather or why it was placed there instead of given directly to Nick.

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Nick Reiner Has Not Received Any Money

Source: MEGA Nick Reiner was arrested in December 2025.

The new claims come as Nick, who has been in custody since December 2025 at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles, to his parents' trust fund. The "Nick Reiner Children’s Trust Dated December 2, 1993," was established by his parents, and the Being Charlie director is named as the sole beneficiary. In two separate legal filings dated September 17, Nick’s attorneys, Anita P. Wu and Geoffrey A. Neri, responded to objections from successor trustee Jodi Pais Montgomery and former trustee Paul R. Kanin, arguing Nick hasn't been able to access anything to even afford basic necessities from the commissary. He has been left to his own devices in regards to legal fees as well, as his two siblings cut him off financially.

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Source: @MICHELEREINER/INSTAGRAM Nick Reiner's lawyers said he is entitled to 'at least $558,000' that should have been given to him when he turned 30.

The docs also touched upon the trust's "Age-30 Distribution" clause, noting Nick was entitled to "at least $558,000" when he turned 30, a few years before supposedly killing his parents. "Nick turned 30 on September 14, 2023. By the Successor Trustee’s own calculation, at least $558,000 became due and payable to him that day. His parents were alive. No one had accused him of anything," the filing said. His lawyers claimed the cash became Nick's before his parents’ deaths last December, and he should not be subjected to the "Slayer Statute."

Rob and Michele Reiner Were Found Dead in December 2025

Source: MEGA Rob and Michelle Reiner were discovered in their Los Angeles home.