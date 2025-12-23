Rob Reiner's Son Nick Reportedly Received $10,000 Monthly Allowance Before Allegedly Murdering Parents: 'He Didn’t Pay a Single Bill'
Dec. 23 2025, Published 12:28 p.m. ET
Nick Reiner was living an exceptionally cushy lifestyle courtesy of his parents before he was accused of horrifically murdering them.
"Nick was getting $10,000 a month from his mom and dad," one insider told an outlet. "He lived rent-free in the guest house, had food provided, and didn’t pay a single bill. Everything was taken care of."
Despite their support, the 32-year-old allegedly fatally stabbed his father, famous Hollywood director Rob Reiner, and his mom, Michele, sometime in the early hours of Sunday, December 14.
'It Was a Lifestyle Most People Could Only Dream Of'
The When Harry Met Sally director's drug addict son "had utilities, groceries, and even extras — a full safety net," the source added. "It was a lifestyle most people could only dream of."
Nonetheless, Nick struggled with mental health and substance abuse issues throughout his life.
"They wanted him comfortable and supported,” another insider noted. "But that didn’t mean he wasn’t dealing with challenges behind closed doors."
Nick Reiner Had Major Problems Despite His Privilege
The troubled nepo baby — who had been in and out of rehab since he was 15 — even wrote a film, Being Charlie, about his experience with drug addiction.
Others close to the family described Nick as "self-destructive," "entitled," "toxic" and "awkward."
It's also since been revealed that he was diagnosed with schizophrenia prior to his parents' deaths.
Rob and Michele Reiner Were Discovered With Their Throats Slit
Nick was arrested just hours after his mom and dad were found deceased at the family's Brentwood, Calif., mansion less than two weeks ago.
Rob and Michele were reportedly discovered with their throats slit. The late couple's official cause of death was listed as "multiple sharp force injuries," according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.
Nick made his first court appearance on Wednesday, December 17, donning shackles, a suicide prevent smock and a vacant expression in the courtroom.
Nick Reiner May Plead Not Guilty to Murdering Parents
The former screenwriter waived his right to enter a plea on the charge of killing his parents.
Reports have suggested he could plead insanity due to his schizophrenia diagnosis.
Nick has obtained high-profile defense lawyer Alan Jackson, who's known for previously representing notorious clients like disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein and actor Kevin Spacey.
Per BBC News, his next hearing is scheduled for January 7, 2026.