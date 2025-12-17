or
Article continues below advertisement
Rob Reiner's Kids Jake and Romy Call Slain Parents Their 'Best Friends' in First Heartbreaking Statement Since Brother Nick Was Charged With Couple's Murders

Photo of Michele and Rob Reiner with their kids
Source: MEGA

Jake and Romy Reiner gave a public statement about parents Rob and Michele's deaths.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 17 2025, Published 1:28 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Rob and Michele Reiner's kids Jake and Romy spoke out for the first time following their parents' homicides.

The siblings released a statement on Wednesday, December 17, about the deaths, which occurred on Sunday, December 14.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Rob and Michele Reiner were murdered.
Source: MEGA

Rob and Michele Reiner were murdered.

“Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day. The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience,” read the statement. “They weren’t just our parents; they were our best friends.”

The statement continued, “We are grateful for the outpouring of condolences, kindness, and support we have received not only from family and friends but people from all walks of life.”

Jake and Romy asked for “respect and privacy, for speculation to be tempered with compassion and humanity, and for our parents to be remembered for the incredible lives they lived and the love they gave.”

The message made no mention of their brother Nick, who was accused and charged with both slayings.

Article continues below advertisement

Rob and Michele Found Dead With Slitted Throats

Image of Rob Reiner previously spoke out about son Nick's addiction struggles.
Source: @buildseries/youtube

Rob Reiner previously spoke out about son Nick's addiction struggles.

Rob and Michele were discovered by Romy in their Brentwood, Calif., home with slitted throats. Meanwhile, Nick was at the Pierside Santa Monica hotel around 4 a.m. on Sunday morning. His room was reportedly covered in blood, and the windows were concealed by bed sheets.

"It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner. We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time," a statement from the family's spokesperson read shortly after news broke about the murders.

On Tuesday, December 16, Nick was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, per Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman. He did not show up to court because he was not medically cleared. The young screenwriter may face the death penalty or life in prison without potential for parole.

Rob Reiner News, Updates, and Gossip from OK! Magazine

Article continues below advertisement

Nick Reiner Suffered From Addiction

Image of Nick Reiner was homeless.
Source: @buildseries/youtube

Nick Reiner was homeless.

Nick suffered from drug addiction and has been to 18 different rehab facilities. He was also previously homeless and lived on the streets of New Jersey, Texas and Maine.

Rob opened up about his son’s substance abuse in a September interview.

The All in the Family star said he was “never, ever too busy” to be there for him.

“I mean, if anything, I was the other way, you know, I was more hands-on and trying to do whatever I thought I could do to help,” he told host Terry Gross. “I’m sure I made mistakes and, you know, I’ve talked about that with him since.”

Rob said of Nick, “He’s been great … hasn’t been doing drugs for over six years. He’s in a really good place.”

Image of Romy Reiner found her parents dead.
Source: @romyreiner/instagram

Romy Reiner found her parents dead.

In a 2016 interview, the late actor claimed he was “never angry” with the 32-year-old.

“I felt bad for him and I didn’t know what to do to help — and a lot of times parents don’t know what to do,” the director said. "You kind of throw yourself at the mercy of a lot of people who are supposed experts. They’ll all tell you these things, but they don’t take into account your child. And you should know your child better than they do anyway. That is something I learned as we went along."

