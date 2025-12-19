'Dazed' Nick Reiner Not Able to Process Fatal Stabbings of Parents Rob and Michele: He's 'in a Fog'
Dec. 19 2025, Published 5:18 p.m. ET
Nick Reiner appears unfazed by accusations that he brutally killed his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, with sources saying he hasn’t processed what happened.
Nick, who was arrested on December 14 and charged with two counts of first-degree murder, is described as “calm, cognizant and dazed” while he spends his first few days in a Los Angeles jail, a source told a news outlet on Friday, December 19.
Nick Reiner Is 'Calm' During First Days in Jail
According to the source, the Being Charlie writer was “in a fog” due to his medical condition and medication.
OK! previously reported that Nick was diagnosed with schizophrenia and was recently prescribed medication that caused "alarming" behavior and made him become "erratic and dangerous."
Nick Reiner's Prescription Allegedly Changed in Weeks Leading Up to Parents' Death
The prescription change occurred “three to four weeks” before the tragedy, and medical professionals struggled to find a solution, a situation the insider said was complicated by Nick’s drug use.
"Nick was out of his head," said the insider about the situation.
Nick had also been open about his struggles with substance abuse and had been to 18 different rehab facilities. He was also previously homeless and lived on the streets of New Jersey, Texas and Maine.
Rob and Michele's Bodies Were Discovered on December 14
The bodies of Rob and Michele were discovered by their daughter, Romy, at around 3:30 p.m. local time on December 14, hours after the family attended a Christmas party hosted by Conan O’Brien. Nick had been reportedly living on his parents' property at the time of the murders.
Nick was arrested nearly five hours later in connection with the murders after being located nearly 20 miles away from his parents’ Brentwood, Calif., home. His hotel room was allegedly discovered “full of blood,” with staff describing him as “tweaked out.”
Rob and Michele Reiner's Kids Romy and Jake Broke Their Silence
Nick's siblings, Romy and Jake, spoke out about the situation for the first time on December 17, asking for privacy as they mourn their parents’ deaths.
"Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day. The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience," they shared. "They weren’t just our parents; they were our best friends."
"We are grateful for the outpouring of condolences, kindness, and support we have received not only from family and friends but people from all walks of life," they wrote, avoiding any mention of Nick.