Nicki Minaj Dismisses Kanye West's Request to Release Their Collaboration 'New Body' on Latest Album: 'Train Has Left the Station'
Nicki Minaj is not on Kanye West's side after he asked for permission to release their collaboration "New Body" on his latest album. However, the rapper, 41, declined.
On Thursday, December 14, the "I Wonder" singer tweeted a screenshot of the text message he sent Minaj, which read: "Hi it's ye. May I call you about clearing new body on the album."
The "Super Bass" songstress then took to Instagram Live to shut down West.
“Chile, that train has left the station,” she said. “OK? No disrespect in any way.”
Since Minaj just released a "brand new album [Pink Friday 2]" last week, she wasn't interested in releasing "New Body," which leaked online in 2019.
“Why would I put out a song that has been out for three years? Come on, guys,” she said in the clip.
West, Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign recorded "New Body" in 2018 for West's album "Yandhi," but it never made it on the list.
One year later, West hinted he was reworking the song for his gospel album "Jesus Is King," but Minaj said she no longer agreed with the controversial star's vision.
The leaked demo featuring Minaj's verse was later released on TikTok in 2020, resulting in her asking West if he would be interested in him finally releasing it to the world.
“The public adored ‘New Body,'” she told Hot 106. “‘New Body’ is the biggest hit record that never came out. … Everybody knows that’s the hit that got away.”
This is hardly the first time the duo tried to work together. In 2022, Minaj claimed she tried to work on a Yeezy collaboration with West, but it didn't work out because of his then-wife, Kim Kardashian.
“I told Kanye, I was like, ‘Hey, I’m about to do something and I just wanted to make sure I spoke to your first.’ I have so much respect for him,” Minaj told Joe Budden. “He was like, ‘Well, if I did something with you … my wife probably wouldn’t love that idea because I should be giving that to my wife instead. If I was doing a female version of Yeezy it should probably go to my wife.”