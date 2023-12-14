Bianca Censori Gave Kanye West an Ultimatum to 'Loosen His Leash' or 'Lose Her' After She Broke His Strict Rules: Insider
Bianca Censori supposedly isn’t putting up with Kanye West’s rules anymore!
According to an insider, the couple had a “huge” fight on November 25, where the Australian architect imposed an ultimatum on the rapper.
“Their argument exploded on the night she went out with him when she was dressed normal and was drinking and flirting,” the source claimed of the couple’s disagreement, which took place in Dubai following Censori’s trip home, where her friends allegedly gave her an “intervention” about her relationship with West.
“Kanye didn’t like this because he knew he was no longer in control. She allegedly told him she was done being his silent mute and that she is not his muse like Kim [Kardashian] was and he cannot treat her as such,” the insider added, referencing West’s ex-wife, whom he shares four children with.
“Kanye was forced to loosen the leash or face losing her,” they spilled. “This was a huge turning point in their relationship and ever since then she has shown glimpses of her true self. This made her friends so happy to see her smiling and laughing and interacting in Miami.”
“Kanye will never get anyone better than her and he knows this,” the source shared.
Most recently, the 28-year-old was spotted spending time with the “Stronger” hitmaker’s kids in a conservative outfit and was even photographed holding his daughter Chicago, 5.
“Bianca’s friends think it was wonderful to see her replacing the stuffed animal with Chicago, and for the first time since she first got together with Kanye, she seemed to show hints of her true self,” the insider said, referencing one of Censori’s past outfits, where she was almost completely naked with only a stuffed animal covering her.
“Her friends love to see her smile and laugh and she did not hold back on either at his listening party. She even interacted with people and it is such a relief to those who know and love her,” they added.
Although things between the couple appear better now, another source spoke about their recent marital woes.
“When she returned to Kanye for the party in Dubai, she was more herself than she’s ever been with him, but this did not sit well with him. She wore what she wanted and was seen talking to people, being flirty and having a good time,” they spilled. “This apparently caused a huge fight with them because he does not like his women to be themselves. He wants them to be s--- – but s--- with what he wants them to wear. The next time she is out she is naked with a stuffed animal…”
“This scares those who know her. Instead of carrying a teddy bear, she should be holding onto her husband’s hand. She is almost a puppet at this point in Kanye’s play,” the insider stated.
