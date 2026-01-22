Donald Trump Sports Fresh Purple Bruise on His Left Hand at World Economic Forum as Health Concerns Mount

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump has tried to hide the bruising on his right hand with makeup for months, but on Thursday, January 22, the president was sporting a fresh purple bruise on the opposite hand. The discoloration could be seen while he was at the "Board of Peace" meeting, which took place during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

What Happened to Donald Trump's Left Hand?

Source: mega Donald Trump had a fresh purple bruise on his left hand, which Karoline Leavitt claimed was the result of him hitting it on the corner of a table.

When asked about the bruise, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt claimed Trump "hit his hand on the corner of the signing table, causing it to bruise." Another White House staffer also pointed to his aspirin regimen. Several people on social media made jokes about the bruising, with one writing, "He is decomposing." "Who said orange and purple don’t go well together," another person quipped. When the bruising on Trump's right hand first surfaced, Leavitt blamed it on "frequent hand shaking," though in the summer of 2025, she revealed he was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency.

Donald Trump's Health Complications Explained

Source: mega The president was seen checking out his right hand during the meeting.

At the time, Leavitt read aloud a memo from Trump's doctor: "In recent weeks, President Trump noted mild swelling in his lower legs. In keeping with routine medical care and out of an abundance of caution, this concern was thoroughly evaluated by the White House medical unit. The president underwent a comprehensive examination including diagnostic vascular studies." The tests revealed the CVI diagnosis, which she described as a "benign and common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70. Importantly, there was no evidence of deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease."

Donald Trump Gets Mocked for His 'Cankles'

Source: mega The president was mocked for showing his 'massive cankles' at the WEF.

The POTUS' leg swelling was visible while he was in Switzerland, as social media users made fun of his "cankles" while he sat down during another meeting at the WEF. "Man those things are approaching tree trunk size. His calves have to be huge," one person tweeted. "Falling apart right in front of our eyes. Brain long gone. Body following rapidly," said a second. "Can't reach the end fast enough." "UNWELL: Trump flashes his massive cankles in Davos," a third individual penned.

Source: mega The POTUS did a poor job at using makeup to try and cover discoloration on his right hand in 2025.

In October 2025, Trump, 79, underwent a second physical, with his physician claiming he was in good mental and physical health. However, many people have accused him of showing signs of dementia, citing his word salads, random tangents during speeches and frequent mix ups.

The President Mixes Up Greenland and Iceland

Trump now confusing Greenland with Iceland multiple times pic.twitter.com/nDvufNVB6T — Acyn (@Acyn) January 21, 2026 Source: @acyn/x Donald Trump mixed up Greenland and Iceland multiple times.