What Is Nicki Minaj's Net Worth? How the Queen of Rap Made Her Millions

nicki minaj net worth rap millionaire
Source: MEGA
By:

Jun. 2 2024, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

Her name is Onika, but you can call her Nicki.

Nicki Minaj earned her title as the Queen of Rap following the well-received release of her debut album, Pink Friday, in 2010 — and her net worth only further proves how successful the 41-year-old has become.

nicki minaj net worth rap millionaire
Source: MEGA

Nicki Minaj has an estimated net worth of $150 million.

The Trinidadian-American rapper, whose real name is Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty, has an impressive estimated net worth of $150 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Minaj first gained recognition within the music industry when she was discovered by fellow rapper Lil Wayne during the 2000s.

nicki minaj net worth rap millionaire
Source: MEGA

The rapper released her debut album in 2010.

Soon after she was found by the "Lollipop" hitmaker, Minaj went on to sign a deal with his Young Money Entertainment record label and management firm before dropping three mixtapes between 2007-2009. These tracks were the start of her popularity and success as a female rapper.

Upon release of Pink Friday in 2010, the brunette bombshell's success skyrocketed — with tracks like her quadruple platinum song "Super Bass" becoming one of the most well-known songs of its time.

nicki minaj net worth rap millionaire
Source: MEGA

Nicki Minaj was initially discovered by Lil Wayne.

The album allowed Minaj to become the first female artist to have seven different songs on the Billboard 100 at the same time.

Two years later, the "Starships" rapper blessed fans with the release of her second disc, Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded, which also became a certified platinum record.

Minaj has been crowned with more than 100 awards throughout her time in the business, including six American Music Awards, 10 BET Awards, four Billboard Music Awards, three MTV Video Music Awards and two People's Choice Awards.

The "Everybody" hitmaker has been nominated for 10 Grammy Awards, however, she's never been named the winner of one, which has caused drama and complaints from fans and Minaj herself.

In May 2017, Minaj replaced Aretha Franklin's record title for the number of songs on the Hot 100 for a female artist. The Queen of Soul had held the record for more than 40 years prior.

Aside from making music, the mom-of-one — who shares her son, Papa Bear, 3, with her husband, Kenneth Petty — has landed numerous endorsement deals throughout her career.

nicki minaj net worth rap millionaire
Source: MEGA

Nicki Minaj is often referred to as the Queen of Rap.

Her first deal was in November 2010 and featured a collaboration with MAC Cosmetics for a lipstick called "Pink 4 Friday."

Around the time she released her second album, Minaj participated in launching the Nokia Lumia 900 in Times Square. That same year, Minaj starred in Pepsi's "LiveForNow" campaign, which included a remix of her hit single "Moment 4 Life."

Source: OK!

Also in 2012, Minaj endorsed the Viva Glam campaign with Ricky Martin, which raised $270 million for the Mac AIDS Fund.

In December 2014, the "Anaconda" rapper starred as the face of Robert Cavalli's spring/summer 2015 campaign and was named the face of H&M's holiday campaign in 2017.

In addition, Minaj has her own successful line of fragrances, and she recently stepped further into the beauty business upon the launch of her press-on nail company, Pink Friday Nails, earlier this year.

