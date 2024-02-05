OK Magazine
Nicki Minaj Fans Furious After Grammy Awards Mistakenly Announces Her as Winner: 'This Was Purposeful!'

Feb. 4 2024

Nicki Minaj fans weren't happy after the official Grammy Awards social media account mistakenly posted that the "Super Bass" artist and Ice Spice had won Best Rap song for "Barbie World".

Although the Grammys don't start until 8 p.m. ET, the account announced several awards early to save on time for the packed award show's schedule. However, shortly after sharing the news of Nicki and Ice Spice's alleged win, the post was deleted and replaced with a different one.

nicki minaj fans furious grammy awards winner mistake
Source: mega

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice were mistakenly announced as Grammy winners.

"Congrats Best Rap Song winner — 'SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS' @killermike ft. André 3000, @1future and @ErynAllenKane," the new post read on Sunday evening, February 4.

Fans quickly flooded the comments section on X, formerly known as Twitter, to voice their frustration at the major mix-up.

"You should be ashamed for robbing Nicki for the past 13 years," one frustrated follower penned, while another said, "Nah sorry but it’s so obvious Nicki Minaj was supposed to win that Grammy."

nicki minaj fans furious grammy awards winner mistake
Source: mega

The Record Academy/Grammy Awards account deleted the post and replaced it with the correct announcement.

Others accused the Grammys of "sabotaging" the "Starships" singer. "Love or hate Nicki Minaj but she definitely deserved at least one Grammy in her career," another person claimed, and fourth added, "Grammys is a fraud."

nicki minaj fans furious grammy awards winner mistake
Source: mega

Minaj was nominated for two Grammys for 'Barbie World'.

"They have never announced an award incorrectly and the first time they do it, it’s with two would-be first time winners one having never won a grammy throughout their legendary 15+ year career?" a fifth upset fan commented. "THIS WAS PURPOSEFUL. BARBIE WORLD BY NICKI MINAJ AND ICE SPICE DESERVED!"

"I salute Nicki Minaj for not tapping out & still dropping music knowing it’s so many odds against her!" another fan chimed in. "Keep being you! Your legacy will never be undone!!!!"

nicki minaj fans furious grammy awards winner mistake
Source: mega

Minaj has been nominated for a Grammy 12 times, but she has yet to win.

Nicki — full name Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty— was nominated for two awards at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards for "Barbie World" which famously played in the credits of Greta Gerwig's hit film Barbie.

The 41-year-old has been nominated a total of 12 times, but has not managed to snag the coveted award, leading many fans to claim the Grammys is holding a grudge against her.

Source: OK!

Nicki earned her first nomination at the 55th Grammy Awards for her "My Chick Bad" collaboration with Ludacris.

Among others, she was also nominated for Best Rap Song for "Anaconda" and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Bang Bang" in 2015.

