Nicki Minaj Accuses Gavin Newsom of 'Being Obsessed' With Donald Trump in Scathing Interview: 'He's Making a Fool Out of Himself'

nicki minaj accuses gavin newsom of trump obsession
Source: MEGA; Katie Miller Pod/Youtube

Nicki Minaj accused California Gov. Gavin Newsom of being 'obsessed' with Donald Trump.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 5 2026, Published 9:05 a.m. ET

Nicki Minaj is once again going after California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

In a new interview, the rapper accused Newsom of fixating on President Donald Trump and attempting to copy his blunt online persona. Minaj pointed to the governor’s recent social media activity, claiming he’s trying — and failing — to mirror Trump’s style.

image of Nicki Minaj criticized Gavin Newsom in a new interview.
Source: Katie Miller Pod/Youtube

Nicki Minaj criticized Gavin Newsom in a new interview.

"With Newscum, it's the fact that with everything you said, but then having the audacity to be playing on Twitter, obsessed with Trump, trying to be Trump, trying to be funny when it's not and then wanting to roll around in the mud with female rappers or whomever and completely missing the plot," Minaj told Katie Miller on her podcast.

Minaj went on to suggest that Newsom should stop trying to compete with Trump altogether.

"But President Trump is already the president, get it?" she said, appearing to address Newsom directly. "He's already done it twice. He's won. Good. OK. Meanwhile, you are embarking on what — a journey that will end up being a big huge failure for him."

The governor still doesn’t "seem to grasp the fact that these jokes that you're making are only funny to your assistant, you know, the weirdo little guy that calls Black women stupid h--- and stuff," the “Super Bass” rapper added, referring to Newsom's director of communications, Izzy Gardon.

Minaj later said "no one cares" about Newsom's rhetoric, adding that "he's making a fool out of himself like when he went all the way to another country to speak ill of the country and the president. We would never want someone like that to be our president. Americans are so big on loyalty and that just showed us all you do not have a loyal bone in your body and no one is going to vote for you."

image of The rapper accused the governor of being 'obsessed' with Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

The rapper accused the governor of being 'obsessed' with Donald Trump.

Much of Minaj’s criticism of Newsom has centered around his public support for transgender children. She has repeatedly addressed the issue online.

"Imagine being the guy running on wanting to see trans kids," Minaj wrote on X in 2025. "Not even a trans ADULT would run on that. Normal adults wake up & think they want to see HEALTHY, SAFE, HAPPY kids. Not Gav. The Gav Nots. GavOUT. Send in the next guy, I’m bored."

Source: @NICKIMINAJ/X
Newsom’s assistant responded to one of Minaj’s posts last year by sharing a photo of a Nicki Minaj T-shirt thrown in the trash. He captioned the image: "Stupid H--," referencing her 2012 song of the same name.

image of Nicki Minaj said Gavin Newsom's jokes are not landing.
Source: Katie Miller Pod/Youtube

Nicki Minaj said Gavin Newsom's jokes are not landing.

Minaj’s outspoken support of Trump has continued to spark attention, including reactions from fellow artists during the 2026 Grammys. The rapper, who previously referred to herself as Trump’s "No. 1 fan,” was notably absent from the ceremony.

image of The singer has publicly supported Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

The singer has publicly supported Donald Trump.

"Nicki Minaj is not here," host Trevor Noah said during the broadcast. "She is still at the White House with Donald Trump discussing very important issues."

Noah then launched into a Trump impersonation, adding, "Actually Nicki, I have the biggest a--. Everybody's saying it, Nicki. I know they say it's you, but it's me."

