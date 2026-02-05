Nicki Minaj Accuses Gavin Newsom of 'Being Obsessed' With Donald Trump in Scathing Interview: 'He's Making a Fool Out of Himself'

Article continues below advertisement

Nicki Minaj is once again going after California Gov. Gavin Newsom. In a new interview, the rapper accused Newsom of fixating on President Donald Trump and attempting to copy his blunt online persona. Minaj pointed to the governor’s recent social media activity, claiming he’s trying — and failing — to mirror Trump’s style.

Source: Katie Miller Pod/Youtube Nicki Minaj criticized Gavin Newsom in a new interview.

"With Newscum, it's the fact that with everything you said, but then having the audacity to be playing on Twitter, obsessed with Trump, trying to be Trump, trying to be funny when it's not and then wanting to roll around in the mud with female rappers or whomever and completely missing the plot," Minaj told Katie Miller on her podcast.

Minaj went on to suggest that Newsom should stop trying to compete with Trump altogether. "But President Trump is already the president, get it?" she said, appearing to address Newsom directly. "He's already done it twice. He's won. Good. OK. Meanwhile, you are embarking on what — a journey that will end up being a big huge failure for him."

Nicki Minaj calmly dismantles Gavin Newsom’s narrative — no theatrics, no lies, just facts.

She said what millions are thinking and politicians hate hearing.

Watch. Listen. Then tell me where she’s wrong. 👀👇#NickiMinaj #ReceiptsMatter #RealityCheck pic.twitter.com/aU2cc719y8 — shane (@Thewalk_ofshane) February 5, 2026

The governor still doesn’t "seem to grasp the fact that these jokes that you're making are only funny to your assistant, you know, the weirdo little guy that calls Black women stupid h--- and stuff," the “Super Bass” rapper added, referring to Newsom's director of communications, Izzy Gardon. Minaj later said "no one cares" about Newsom's rhetoric, adding that "he's making a fool out of himself like when he went all the way to another country to speak ill of the country and the president. We would never want someone like that to be our president. Americans are so big on loyalty and that just showed us all you do not have a loyal bone in your body and no one is going to vote for you."

Source: MEGA The rapper accused the governor of being 'obsessed' with Donald Trump.

Much of Minaj’s criticism of Newsom has centered around his public support for transgender children. She has repeatedly addressed the issue online. "Imagine being the guy running on wanting to see trans kids," Minaj wrote on X in 2025. "Not even a trans ADULT would run on that. Normal adults wake up & think they want to see HEALTHY, SAFE, HAPPY kids. Not Gav. The Gav Nots. GavOUT. Send in the next guy, I’m bored."

Imagine being the guy running on wanting to see trans kids. Haha. Not even a trans ADULT would run on that. Normal adults wake up & think they want to see HEALTHY, SAFE, HAPPY kids.



Not Gav



The Gav Nots



GavOUT



Send in the next guy, I’m bored. pic.twitter.com/627bIhbD1j — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) December 12, 2025 Source: @NICKIMINAJ/X

Newsom’s assistant responded to one of Minaj’s posts last year by sharing a photo of a Nicki Minaj T-shirt thrown in the trash. He captioned the image: "Stupid H--," referencing her 2012 song of the same name.

Source: Katie Miller Pod/Youtube Nicki Minaj said Gavin Newsom's jokes are not landing.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The singer has publicly supported Donald Trump.