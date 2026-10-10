Nicki Minaj Tells Young Fans to 'Vote Red' Even Though She Cannot Cast a Ballot
Oct. 10 2026, Published 7:58 a.m. ET
Nicki Minaj urged young Americans to vote Republican during a Fox News interview with Lara Trump, despite being unable to cast a ballot herself because she is not a U.S. citizen.
“Now is not the time to think that your voice will not be heard,” Minaj said on Fox News’ My View with Lara Trump. “Your voice will not only be heard, but your voice is very necessary right now for the country and for the world.”
She encouraged viewers to participate in elections beyond presidential races before adding, “Please, and vote red now.”
Minaj Makes Her Trump Support Explicit
The Trinidad-born rapper, 43, described President Donald Trump as “a very authentic person” and said, “I’ve made it my mission to be someone that supports him.”
Minaj has lived legally in the United States for approximately two decades and said in January that she was finalizing her citizenship paperwork. A Trump Gold Card she displayed was a souvenir rather than a valid immigration document.
Political Positions Can Challenge Fan Identity
“Generally speaking, there is an assumption that people are fans of celebrities because of why they’re a celebrity,” said Holly W. Holladay, an associate professor at Missouri State University.
“But we’re also drawn to celebrities because of the values they represent, and we build a lot of our identity as fans on that value-oriented relationship,” she explained.
“When a celebrity takes a political or value-oriented position that doesn’t align with who we thought or hoped they were,” she added, “it’s not only surprising or disappointing to fans, but it is also a bit of a threat to the personal identity we’ve developed as fans.”
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The Platform Becomes Part of the Message
“The risk for a celebrity entering a partisan media space is that the appearance becomes a statement of identity,” said Amore Philip, founder of Apples and Oranges Public Relations.
“Fans can interpret the platform, the host and a short excerpt as one package,” she added.
“A loud online reaction is not, by itself, proof of lasting damage,” she explained. “The more useful signals are whether core fans disengage and whether partners change their behavior.”
Will the Moment Outlast the News Cycle?
“With someone like Nicki, fans aren’t just invested in the music — they’re invested in the personality and public image they’ve followed for years,” said Jeff Krauss, president of celebrity event producer IE Group.
“When a celebrity with that kind of following steps into a polarizing conversation, one interview can shift the conversation very quickly,” he continued. “The real question is whether that moment passes with the news cycle or becomes part of how the public sees them going forward.”