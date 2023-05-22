Nicky Hilton Reveals Sister Paris Is 'So Happy and Complete' After Welcoming Baby Boy

Nicky Hilton shared more details about how her older sister, Paris Hilton, is adjusting to motherhood.

"She's so, so happy and so complete," the 39-year-old exclusively told OK! prior to taking the stage as host to the kickoff of the Smirnoff ICE Relaunch Tour at Webster Hall in New York City on Thursday, May 18. "Our family is growing in an exponential way. This year, me, my sister and my brother all had boys."