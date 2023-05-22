Nicky Hilton Reveals Sister Paris Is 'So Happy and Complete' After Welcoming Baby Boy
Nicky Hilton shared more details about how her older sister, Paris Hilton, is adjusting to motherhood.
"She's so, so happy and so complete," the 39-year-old exclusively told OK! prior to taking the stage as host to the kickoff of the Smirnoff ICE Relaunch Tour at Webster Hall in New York City on Thursday, May 18. "Our family is growing in an exponential way. This year, me, my sister and my brother all had boys."
"It's amazing to see Paris as a mother. She's an incredible mom and it comes so naturally to her. She's so happy," the blonde beauty, who shares Lily-Grace Victoria Rothschild, Teddy Marilyn Rothschild and a son with husband James Rothschild, continued. "I was teaching her how to change a diaper a few months ago, but she's got it now!"
The mom-of-three admitted she's given Paris, 42, advice on what kind of teething toys or blankets to get her little boy Phoenix, whom she welcomed via surrogate with her husband, Carter Reum, in January.
Meanwhile, Nicky, who welcomed her son in July 2022, couldn't help but gush over how nicely her daughters have taken on the role of big sister. "It's a lot more busy, but it's amazing. I love having a boy," she said. "He just melts my heart. I love babies. Every day they change, and he's so easy. There's no jealously with the girls, which is really great."
Despite working on multiple projects, Nicky makes sure to spend one-on-one time with each of her children. "My youngest is very, very girly. She loves fashion, she loves dressing up, so her ideal day is going to the American Girl Place New York store. My eldest is a bit more serious, so she loves going to museums and libraries," she shared.
The socialite got some time off when she attended the Smirnoff ICE Relaunch Tour at Webster Hall, where Shaggy, T-Pain and more performed. "I am so excited to be in my hometown of New York City, launching the Smirnoff ICE Relaunch Tour. I have so many memories with the brand, and it's such a throwback to be here at Webster Hall. It's going to be so fun," she said. "I'm a big time fan of Shaggy. My favorite song is 'It Wasn't Me.'"