Paris Hilton & Husband Carter Reum Enjoy An Intimate Date Night After Welcoming Their Baby Boy
Love is in the heiress? Paris Hilton and her husband, Carter Reum, stepped out for a romantic dinner date on Monday, February 13, ahead of Valentine's Day.
The couple — who recently welcomed their first child together — stood close to one another as they arrived at celebrity-favorite Craig's restaurant in West Hollywood, Calif.
Hilton was certainly prepared for the holiday of love, as she was decked out in a Valentine's Day-inspired red and pink ensemble, as seen in photos obtained by a news publication.
The new mom, 41, stunned in a red baby doll dress with pink-patterned hearts and nude pumps with a red toe and heel accent. She complemented her look with a red clutch purse with the word "taken" bolded across it, pink sunglasses from her recent QUAY x PARIS collaboration and a red coat — which she had slung over her arm.
Hilton's blonde hair was beautifully blown out and fell perfectly around her face in a side part.
Reum, on the other hand, was dressed opposite his wife for the occasion, as he sported an all-black ensemble, which featured a bomber jacket layered over a zip-up sweater, casual pants and a pair of sneakers.
The parents didn't appear to be accompanied by their adorable baby boy, whom they welcomed just a few weeks prior.
Sharing the surprising announcement with the world on Tuesday, January 24, Hilton wrote alongside a picture of the family-of-three holding hands: "You are already loved beyond words 💙."
"It's always been my dream to be a mother and I'm so happy that Carter and I found each other," the socialite expressed in a statement at the time. "We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy."
Although Hilton and Reum — who tied the knot in 2021 — appear to be filled with love in the weeks following their newborn's arrival, the entrepreneur, 42, has been taking the heat recently after he was accused of abandoning his first child "within minutes" of her birth, as OK! previously reported.
"He held her, kissed her on the forehead, handed her back to her mother and left," an insider close to his now-10-year-old daughter Evie's mother, Laura Belizzi, recalled of the delivery room exchange that occurred more than a decade ago.
"Evie has not seen nor heard from Carter since," the source noted, despite the young girl's several attempts at establishing a relationship with her dad.
Daily Mail obtained photos of Hilton and Reum's Monday date night.
