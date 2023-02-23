Paris Hilton Shows Off Her & Carter Reum's Baby For The First Time In Sweet Photo

The blonde babe, who married Reum, 42, in December 2021, previously revealed the meaning behind the moniker while reading an excerpt from her upcoming memoir, Paris.

"If all goes well, by the time you read this, Carter and I will have a baby boy. We plan to name him Phoenix, a name that I decided on years ago when I was searching cities, countries and states on a map looking for something to go with Paris and London," she read.

"Phoenix has a few good pop culture reference points, but more importantly it's the bird that flames out and then rises from the ashes to fly again," she continued. "I want my son to grow up knowing that disaster and triumph go around and come around throughout our lives. And that this should give us great hope for the future."