Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham Skipped Selena Gomez's Wedding as 'They're Not as Close as They Once Were': Source

Article continues below advertisement

Nicola Peltz Beckham and Brooklyn Beckham reportedly didn’t make it to Selena Gomez’s wedding to Benny Blanco, as their once-tight friendship has reportedly fizzled out. “Relationships evolve, and it’s true they’re not as close as they once were,” a source told an outlet, confirming that the couple turned down the singer’s invitation.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite the noticeable absence, the insider made it clear there’s “no bad blood” between them, even after reports claimed Selena felt “betrayed” and had cut ties with the pair. "There’s nothing but love and well wishes from them for Selena and Benny," the source added.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA;@selenagomez/Instagram Nicola and Brooklyn Beckham skipped Selena Gomez’s wedding to Benny Blanco.

Article continues below advertisement

Selena first bonded with Nicola and Brooklyn after meeting them at the Academy Museum Gala in October 2022. From there, they became fast friends — going on vacations, celebrating holidays together and even getting matching tattoos. “Fine calls [sic] us a throuple #foreverplusone,” Selena captioned a January 2023 post featuring a black-and-white photo of the three hugging on a yacht.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram A source said the 'throuple' 'aren’t as close as they once were.'

Article continues below advertisement

But their friendship reportedly started to cool earlier this year. Fans noticed Nicola was missing from Selena’s bachelorette getaway in Cabo San Lucas in August, sparking feud rumors. At the time, an insider revealed, “The throuple no longer exists.” Another source said Selena had grown “truly disappointed” by Nicola and Brooklyn’s prima donna attitude, noting that “the ladies haven’t spoken in months.”

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

“Selena and Benny are very simple people who enjoy simple things, while Nicola and Brooklyn have turned into divas who always want the last word and think they're right about everything. Selena got tired of it,” the source added. “She decided to distance herself from them and live her life the way she wants.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @selenagomez/Instagram There’s reportedly 'no bad blood' between them, a source said.

Article continues below advertisement

Tension between the two sides appeared even clearer when Selena and Benny skipped Nicola and Brooklyn’s vow renewal on August 2. The guest list included Selena’s former assistant, Theresa Mingus, and her friend Dominic West — but not the pair. “She noticed Nicola's behavior toward her and [fiancé Benny] turned into a constant quest for attention,” another insider shared on August 15. “There were many tense moments, for example, during dinners and lunches, where Nicola would try to sit where photographers could get the best angle and she wasn't very nice to Selena if people weren't paying enough attention to her.”

Article continues below advertisement

The same source added that Nicola allegedly spread “negative things” about Selena to mutual friends, which created even more distance between them. Brooklyn, meanwhile, reportedly stayed out of the drama, which only made things worse.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Insiders claim Selena Gomez distanced herself due to the couple’s 'diva' behavior.