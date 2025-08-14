NEWS Nicola Peltz's Friend Slams Brooklyn Beckham's 'Toxic' Family in Scathing Rant: 'She Couldn't Care Less About Their Fame or Money' Source: @nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram; MEGA Nicola Peltz is reportedly not fond of her husband Brooklyn Beckham's family. Rebecca Friedman Aug. 14 2025, Published 3:57 p.m. ET

Nicola Peltz's friend seemed to confirm months of swirling rumors about an alleged Beckham family feud. The Lola actress' pal took to social media on Thursday, August 14, to clap back at hater, as she defended Peltz for setting boundaries and creating distance between her husband, Brooklyn Beckham, and his famous family.

Nicola Peltz's Pal Criticizes Beckham Family

Source: @nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have been married since 2022.

"I love seeing people who spend years in therapy over toxic family ties coming here and judging someone who actually had the guts to walk away," Peltz's longtime friend Rebecca Faria declared in the comments section of an Instagram post. She continued: "Everyone's been kissing the Beckhams' a-- forever, and Nicola was the first to stand up for her values since [she] couldn't care less about their fame or money!"

Beckhams Accused of 'Planting Fake Press' About Nicola Peltz

Source: @nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram; @victoriabeckham/Instagram Nicola Peltz's friend defended the actress for 'walking away' from Beckham family.

Rebecca then accused Brooklyn's parents, David and Victoria Beckham, of "planting fake press to make [Nicola] look bad in the public eye." "The moment they couldn't control everything, they lost it," Nicola's pal claimed. "I've known [Nicola] for years; she's genuine, humble, and refuses to live in a fake world. So if you don't know the REAL story, don't come here talking c---." "And Brooklyn is a grown man who can defend himself just fine! If he walked away, it's because he knows exactly the environment he grew up in," Rebecca snubbed, doubling down on her allegations of the Beckham family having a "toxic" household.

David and Victoria Beckham Skip Brooklyn's Vow Renewal

Source: @nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz recently renewed their vows.

Rebecca's comments come after David, 50, and Victoria, 51, appeared to miss out on Brooklyn and Nicola's vow renewal ceremony earlier this month. Nicola took to Instagram on Monday, August 11, with photos from the special occasion, as she shared several snaps of the couple with her friends and family — though there was not a Beckham in site, aside from Brooklyn, 26. "This day meant so much to us," Nicola, 30, captioned one of the uploads.

Beckhams Vacation in France Without Brooklyn

Source: @victoriabeckham/Instagram The Beckhams recently vacationed in France.