Nicola Peltz's Friend Slams Brooklyn Beckham's 'Toxic' Family in Scathing Rant: 'She Couldn't Care Less About Their Fame or Money'
Nicola Peltz's friend seemed to confirm months of swirling rumors about an alleged Beckham family feud.
The Lola actress' pal took to social media on Thursday, August 14, to clap back at hater, as she defended Peltz for setting boundaries and creating distance between her husband, Brooklyn Beckham, and his famous family.
Nicola Peltz's Pal Criticizes Beckham Family
"I love seeing people who spend years in therapy over toxic family ties coming here and judging someone who actually had the guts to walk away," Peltz's longtime friend Rebecca Faria declared in the comments section of an Instagram post.
She continued: "Everyone's been kissing the Beckhams' a-- forever, and Nicola was the first to stand up for her values since [she] couldn't care less about their fame or money!"
Beckhams Accused of 'Planting Fake Press' About Nicola Peltz
Rebecca then accused Brooklyn's parents, David and Victoria Beckham, of "planting fake press to make [Nicola] look bad in the public eye."
"The moment they couldn't control everything, they lost it," Nicola's pal claimed. "I've known [Nicola] for years; she's genuine, humble, and refuses to live in a fake world. So if you don't know the REAL story, don't come here talking c---."
"And Brooklyn is a grown man who can defend himself just fine! If he walked away, it's because he knows exactly the environment he grew up in," Rebecca snubbed, doubling down on her allegations of the Beckham family having a "toxic" household.
David and Victoria Beckham Skip Brooklyn's Vow Renewal
Rebecca's comments come after David, 50, and Victoria, 51, appeared to miss out on Brooklyn and Nicola's vow renewal ceremony earlier this month.
Nicola took to Instagram on Monday, August 11, with photos from the special occasion, as she shared several snaps of the couple with her friends and family — though there was not a Beckham in site, aside from Brooklyn, 26.
"This day meant so much to us," Nicola, 30, captioned one of the uploads.
Beckhams Vacation in France Without Brooklyn
One day prior, Victoria had shared multiple photos from the family's recent vacation in France.
The photo dump included pictures of her three youngest kids — Romeo, 22, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 14 — with their mom and dad, as they soaked up the sun during a fun-filled boat day. Brooklyn was notably absent from the trip, it seemed.
It's unclear when Brooklyn's rumored feud with his family began, though he and Nicola were last pictured with the Beckham brood in December 2024, when they celebrated Christmas and posed in front of a lit tree.
"Being together for the holidays makes me so happy xxxx I love you all so much," Victoria expressed at the time.