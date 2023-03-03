OK Magazine
No Family Drama Here! Nicola Peltz & Brooklyn Beckham Cozy Up To Victoria Beckham To Support Her Fashion Show

brooklyn beckham and nicola peltz david beckham harper and cruz pp
Source: mega
Mar. 3 2023, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham are putting up a united front with several members of the Beckham brood as drama surrounding their lavish April 2022 wedding comes to a boiling point.

The duo was seen leaving their hotel this week with Brooklyn's father, David, and siblings Harper and Cruz as they prepared to attend former Spice Girl Victoria's Paris Fashion Week show.

brooklyn beckham and nicola peltz david beckham harper and cruz
Source: @victoriabeckham/instagram

As OK! previously reported, Nicola and the mother-of-four were rumored to be in a heated feud after allegedly butting heads over the planning of the upscale event.

Despite later denying there were harsh feelings between them, it was revealed in a recent legal filing that there was even more drama surrounding the high profile nuptials. According to a lawsuit, Nicola's father, Nelson, came close to "canceling the wedding," deeming it "a s**t show."

However, it appears they are doing their best to come together throughout the ups and downs. Victoria took to Instagram on Friday, March 3, to share an adorable family photo of the bunch.

"I couldn’t do it without you, I love you all so much x," she captioned the sweet snapshot. "Kisses from Paris (we miss you @romeobeckham!)"

Scroll through the gallery below to see snapshots of Nicola and the Beckham family in Paris.

brooklyn beckham and nicola peltz david beckham harper and cruz
Source: mega

Nicola and Brooklyn were photographed leaving their Paris hotel hand-in-hand. The 23-year-old sported a black suit and matching shoes while his beaming wife looked gorgeous in a unique, multi-patterned dress.

brooklyn beckham and nicola peltz david beckham harper and cruz
Source: mega

The soccer star and his youngest child, Harper, also held hands as they made their way to the ritzy fashion event.

brooklyn beckham and nicola peltz david beckham harper and cruz
Source: mega

Cruz could be seen behind them in a bright blue patterned 'fit, while David sported a sleek, dark grey suit, a navy tie and accessorized with a pair of dark-lensed sunglasses. Meanwhile, Harper was all smiles as she rocked a professional look in a black blazer and white top.

brooklyn beckham and nicola peltz david beckham harper and cruz
Source: mega

Victoria appeared to leave the hotel separately from the rest of the brood — likely to prepare for her upcoming show.

brooklyn beckham and nicola peltz david beckham harper and cruz
Source: mega

The fashion mogul stunned in a dark blue, business-chic ensemble with her brunette locks flowing loosely over her shoulder.

