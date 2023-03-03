No Family Drama Here! Nicola Peltz & Brooklyn Beckham Cozy Up To Victoria Beckham To Support Her Fashion Show

As OK! previously reported, Nicola and the mother-of-four were rumored to be in a heated feud after allegedly butting heads over the planning of the upscale event.

Despite later denying there were harsh feelings between them, it was revealed in a recent legal filing that there was even more drama surrounding the high profile nuptials. According to a lawsuit, Nicola's father, Nelson, came close to "canceling the wedding," deeming it "a s**t show."

However, it appears they are doing their best to come together throughout the ups and downs. Victoria took to Instagram on Friday, March 3, to share an adorable family photo of the bunch.

"I couldn’t do it without you, I love you all so much x," she captioned the sweet snapshot. "Kisses from Paris (we miss you @romeobeckham!)"