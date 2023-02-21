Shocking New Lawsuit Details: Nicola Peltz's 'Bully' Father Nearly 'Cancelled' Her & Brooklyn Beckham's Wedding Due To Ongoing Chaos

More drama from behind-the-scenes of Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham's ritzy April 2022 nuptials is coming to light.

As OK! reported, Peltz's father, Nelson Peltz, filed a lawsuit against Nicole Braghin and Arianna Grijalba, two allegedly inadequate party planners they fired, claiming the $159,000 deposit they gave was never returned.

Now, newly released docs in the suit are trying to prove the Peltz family should also be to blame for the chaos that erupted.