Shocking New Lawsuit Details: Nicola Peltz's 'Bully' Father Nearly 'Cancelled' Her & Brooklyn Beckham's Wedding Due To Ongoing Chaos
More drama from behind-the-scenes of Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham's ritzy April 2022 nuptials is coming to light.
As OK! reported, Peltz's father, Nelson Peltz, filed a lawsuit against Nicole Braghin and Arianna Grijalba, two allegedly inadequate party planners they fired, claiming the $159,000 deposit they gave was never returned.
Now, newly released docs in the suit are trying to prove the Peltz family should also be to blame for the chaos that erupted.
To start, the planners claimed the issues they had with the RSVPs had much to do with the bride and her mother, Claudia, insisting they "attempted every which way to get" the women "to review the guest lists, but they simply would not cooperate."
Added the party professionals, "Notwithstanding their lack of cooperation, Nicola repeatedly demanded live updates regarding guest RSVPs."
Braghin and Grijalba called the Peltz's guest list "a moving target," but commended how the Beckhams handled the matter, saying their list was "fully organized with all contact information fully revised."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
- Hunter Biden's Shocking Text Messages Reveal He Begged His Cousin To Set Him Up With 'Hot, Rich' Nicola Peltz
- Wedding Planner Fired By Nicola Peltz Races To Her Defense, Calls Her 'Lovely' As Lawsuit Drama Rages On: 'There Wasn't Any Bad Blood'
- Nicola Peltz Fired Wedding Planners After 9 Days For Their Countless 'Mistakes,' New Lawsuit Reveals
Other docs reveal the blonde beauty was upset the planners sometimes skirted around her, as she allegedly told them to stop asking Brooklyn questions about the special day.
"I do not trust Brooklyn with this," she reportedly texted the planners. "U should be asking an assistant. He has no idea."
Meanwhile, Claudia almost got herself in hot water after doling out "more than $100,000 plus travel expenses for Nicola’s hair and makeup services," as the suit claimed she told staff not to inform her husband of the lump sum or he "would 'kill her, and be so mad.'"
And while rumors hinted at tension between Nicola and her mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham, the fashion designer was actually left out of the loop, with Braghin and Grijalba writing, "Both Claudia and Nicola had insisted that Victoria Beckham could not know about any internal mistakes regarding the ongoing planning of her son’s wedding, including any errors with the guest list."
Overall, Nelson — who the planners dubbed a "billionaire bully" — came very close to "canceling the wedding," calling it "a s**t show," but "Claudia begged Nelson not to ... because it would 'destroy Nicola’s career.'"
Page Six reported on the lawsuit details.