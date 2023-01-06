Victoria Beckham Defends Son Brooklyn's Cooking Skills After He's Skewered By Fans
Victoria Beckham is one protective mama!
The former Spice Girl came to her son Brooklyn Beckham's defense as his cooking skills were called into question when social media users criticized the famous offspring for his "raw" roast beef tutorial.
"I'll be attempting this for your dad and brothers and sister!" Victoria wrote alongside the video shared to her Instagram Story on Thursday, January 5. "It’s rare people not raw."
During the clip in question, Brooklyn, along with Michelin chef Kevin Lee, attempted their own version of a British Sunday roast. After the model presented viewers with the final product, people were less than enthused over the meal.
“A good vet could bring that back to life,” one user joked, comparing the meat to a nearly dead animal. “That joint is way too raw. Should be pink in the middle, not the whole joint!” another added.
“Might as well bite the cow while it’s grazing,” an additional person said, while another quipped, "That’s just a reckless amount of butter for that much meat 🤦♂️."
This is not the first time Brooklyn — the son of the high-end fashion designer and soccer star David Beckham — has come under fire for his culinary abilities, as when the 23-year-old appeared on the TikTok series "What Do You Do For A Living?," he claimed he was able to drive around in a luxury car because he's a chef.
“He’s a chef, I’m crying 😂,” one social media user wrote, while another chimed in, “Chef 😂😂 he meant to say daddy’s money.”
"It's a shame as he's obviously trying to not be in his father's shadow but the truth is that he doesn't have that car by being a chef," one person penned, while another explained, "bless him, didn't even mention his surname or background.. how humble."
Despite having to prove himself in the food industry and to the public, Brooklyn has not allowed the naysayers to get him down. “I always wish them well, the haters," he explained in a recent interview about the pushback. "I’m just doing what I love doing, staying healthy, being happy, and that’s what it is."