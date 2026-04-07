Nicola Peltz Flashes Underwear in Sizzling Springtime Moment with Brooklyn Beckham Amid Family Feud: Photos

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Nicola Peltz turned up the heat during a sizzling springtime outing with her husband, Brooklyn Beckham. The socialite, 31, wasn't shy during the sun-filled day, daring to flash her underwear from under her white sundress in photos posted via Instagram on Monday, April 6.

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Nicola Peltz Flashed Her Underwear in New Photos

Source: @nicolapeltz/Instagram Nicola Peltz shared racy photos celebrating the Easter holiday.

"only love 💞🐚👒🐇🩵💭," she captioned the carousel of photos. The photo series began with the heiress posing against a bright blue sky, lifting her dress to reveal panties embroidered with the words "Dream Girl." She completed the cool-girl look with oversized sunglasses, tousling her hair and giving a playful pout for the camera.

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Nicola Peltz Showed Off Easter Celebrations

Source: @nicolapeltz/Instagram Nicola Peltz showed off her and her husband Brooklyn Beckham's Easter baskets.

Peltz included several photos from their Easter celebration, which included Beckham, 27, baking sourdough and lounging in bed. In another snap, Peltz showed off two Easter baskets filled with gifts, one pink meant for her and one blue for her husband. "A blue basket and a pink basket. How cute," one fan said in the comments section. A second admirer wrote, "So cute! Love the top."

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Fans Asked Nicola Peltz to 'Reunite' Her Family

Source: @nicolapeltz/Instagram Nicola Peltz's post came one day after mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham's Easter post.

Meanwhile, others couldn't help but mention the ongoing feud with Brooklyn's parents, David and Victoria Beckham. "These two are in love ❤️ and Nicola and brooklyn ♥️ ❤️ just need to lead their lives alone, and vicky keep your 👃 NOSE out of there business," one critic wrote, while a second added, "Reunite your family. You’ll regret this someday." Nicola's post came one day after the "Wannabe" singer, 51, shared photos of her lavish Easter celebrations. The designer went all out in personalized baskets for her other three children, Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham and Harper Beckham. She also included Kim Turnball and Jackie Apostel, the girlfriends of Romeo, 23, and Cruz, 21, in the thoughtful gesture. Nicola and Brooklyn's names were noticeably absent from the photo.

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham Remain Estranged With Victoria and David Beckham

Source: @nicolapeltz/Instagram Brooklyn Beckham broke his silence on the family feud rumors in January.