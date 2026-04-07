Nicola Peltz Flashes Underwear in Sizzling Springtime Moment with Brooklyn Beckham Amid Family Feud: Photos
April 7 2026, Published 4:55 p.m. ET
Nicola Peltz turned up the heat during a sizzling springtime outing with her husband, Brooklyn Beckham.
The socialite, 31, wasn't shy during the sun-filled day, daring to flash her underwear from under her white sundress in photos posted via Instagram on Monday, April 6.
Nicola Peltz Flashed Her Underwear in New Photos
"only love 💞🐚👒🐇🩵💭," she captioned the carousel of photos.
The photo series began with the heiress posing against a bright blue sky, lifting her dress to reveal panties embroidered with the words "Dream Girl."
She completed the cool-girl look with oversized sunglasses, tousling her hair and giving a playful pout for the camera.
Nicola Peltz Showed Off Easter Celebrations
Peltz included several photos from their Easter celebration, which included Beckham, 27, baking sourdough and lounging in bed.
In another snap, Peltz showed off two Easter baskets filled with gifts, one pink meant for her and one blue for her husband.
"A blue basket and a pink basket. How cute," one fan said in the comments section.
A second admirer wrote, "So cute! Love the top."
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Fans Asked Nicola Peltz to 'Reunite' Her Family
Meanwhile, others couldn't help but mention the ongoing feud with Brooklyn's parents, David and Victoria Beckham.
"These two are in love ❤️ and Nicola and brooklyn ♥️ ❤️ just need to lead their lives alone, and vicky keep your 👃 NOSE out of there business," one critic wrote, while a second added, "Reunite your family. You’ll regret this someday."
Nicola's post came one day after the "Wannabe" singer, 51, shared photos of her lavish Easter celebrations.
The designer went all out in personalized baskets for her other three children, Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham and Harper Beckham. She also included Kim Turnball and Jackie Apostel, the girlfriends of Romeo, 23, and Cruz, 21, in the thoughtful gesture.
Nicola and Brooklyn's names were noticeably absent from the photo.
Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham Remain Estranged With Victoria and David Beckham
Fans first noticed tension between the Beckham family in April 2022, the same year Brooklyn married Nicola.
Brooklyn broke his silence on his estrangement from his family in January, declaring that he had no intentions to reconcile with them.
"I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life," he wrote in a lengthy statement posted via Instagram on January 19. "Recently, I have seen with my own eyes the lengths that they'll go through to place countless lies in the media, mostly at the expense of innocent people, to preserve their own facade, but I believe the truth will always come out."
The influencer listed several allegations against his famous parents, including claims that they tried to sabotage his wedding.
"My mum cancelled making Nicola's dress in the eleventh hour despite how excited she was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress. Weeks before our big day, my parents repeatedly pressured and attempted to bribe me into signing away the rights to my name, which would have affected me, my wife and our future children," he claimed. "They were adamant on me signing before my wedding date because then the terms of the deal would be initiated. My holdout affected the payday, and they have never treated me the same since."