Nicola Peltz Wears Risqué Outfit as She Packs on the PDA With Husband Brooklyn Beckham: Photos
Nicola Peltz ditched PJs while lounging on her bed.
Instead, the actress, 30, bared her cleavage in a tiny black sequin top (and no visible bottoms) on Tuesday, July 15.
Peltz sported a full face of makeup from the comfort of her sheets. She mugged for the camera with thick black eyeliner and contoured cheeks as she placed a hand on her hip. She left her series of sultry snaps, shared to her Instagram Story, captionless.
On Wednesday, July 16, Peltz cozied up to her husband, Brooklyn Beckham, on a yacht. She wore a black bikini top as her man wrapped his arms around her waist and placed a hand on her butt. The model, 26, rocked a plain white T-shirt and blue backward baseball cap.
"My everything," Peltz wrote.
Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham's Saint-Tropez Trip
The couple packed on the PDA on Monday, July 7, as well, holding hands while strolling through the streets of Saint-Tropez. The Pretty Ugly star donned a black tank top, ruffled yellow midi skirt and sunglasses, while Beckham rocked a navy blue polo and khaki shorts. He carried two large shopping bags from luxury brand Loro Piana.
Why Are Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham Fighting With the Beckham Family?
Peltz's provocative photos come amid an ongoing feud with her husband's parents, David and Victoria Beckham. Although the exact reasoning behind the tension has not been confirmed, the older couple reportedly criticizes her control over their son.
"[The drama has] nothing to do with [Brooklyn] and is all about Nicola," an insider told a news outlet. "All David and Victoria want is their son back — and they will be there to welcome him any time. It's a terribly sad situation and it's been going on for a long time. They adore Brooklyn, their children are everything to them, but Brooklyn isn't talking to them. He isn't talking to the family and David and Victoria are heartbroken."
Nicola and Brooklyn notably ditched David's 50th birthday festivities in May and Victoria's fashion show in March.
Nicola Peltz Subtly Claps Back at Haters
Fans slammed Nicola in the comments of a recent Instagram post celebrating her own father's birthday. Although she didn't address the hate directly, she liked one fan's comment that read, "The fact people are in this comment section talking bs about someone controlling a GROWN man is absurd. The guy is an adult and can make his own decisions, leave them be and stop blaming women for everything."