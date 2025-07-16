or
Nicola Peltz Wears Risqué Outfit as She Packs on the PDA With Husband Brooklyn Beckham: Photos

Photo of Nicola Peltz
Source: MEGA/@nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram

Nicola Peltz exposed her lean physique in a steamy photo from her bed sheets.

By:

July 16 2025, Published 3:55 p.m. ET

Nicola Peltz ditched PJs while lounging on her bed.

Instead, the actress, 30, bared her cleavage in a tiny black sequin top (and no visible bottoms) on Tuesday, July 15.

nicola peltz wears risque outfit packs on pda brooklyn beckham photos
Source: @nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram

Nicola Peltz dressed up while lying on her bed.

Peltz sported a full face of makeup from the comfort of her sheets. She mugged for the camera with thick black eyeliner and contoured cheeks as she placed a hand on her hip. She left her series of sultry snaps, shared to her Instagram Story, captionless.

On Wednesday, July 16, Peltz cozied up to her husband, Brooklyn Beckham, on a yacht. She wore a black bikini top as her man wrapped his arms around her waist and placed a hand on her butt. The model, 26, rocked a plain white T-shirt and blue backward baseball cap.

"My everything," Peltz wrote.

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham's Saint-Tropez Trip

nicola peltz wears risque outfit packs on pda brooklyn beckham photos
Source: @nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram

Nicola Peltz stripped down to a tiny black top.

The couple packed on the PDA on Monday, July 7, as well, holding hands while strolling through the streets of Saint-Tropez. The Pretty Ugly star donned a black tank top, ruffled yellow midi skirt and sunglasses, while Beckham rocked a navy blue polo and khaki shorts. He carried two large shopping bags from luxury brand Loro Piana.

MORE ON:
Nicola Peltz

Why Are Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham Fighting With the Beckham Family?

nicola peltz wears risque outfit packs on pda brooklyn beckham photos
Source: @nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham soaked in the sun in Saint-Tropez.

Peltz's provocative photos come amid an ongoing feud with her husband's parents, David and Victoria Beckham. Although the exact reasoning behind the tension has not been confirmed, the older couple reportedly criticizes her control over their son.

"[The drama has] nothing to do with [Brooklyn] and is all about Nicola," an insider told a news outlet. "All David and Victoria want is their son back — and they will be there to welcome him any time. It's a terribly sad situation and it's been going on for a long time. They adore Brooklyn, their children are everything to them, but Brooklyn isn't talking to them. He isn't talking to the family and David and Victoria are heartbroken."

Nicola and Brooklyn notably ditched David's 50th birthday festivities in May and Victoria's fashion show in March.

Nicola Peltz Subtly Claps Back at Haters

nicola peltz wears risque outfit packs on pda brooklyn beckham photos
Source: @nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham are reportedly not on speaking terms with Beckham's parents.

Fans slammed Nicola in the comments of a recent Instagram post celebrating her own father's birthday. Although she didn't address the hate directly, she liked one fan's comment that read, "The fact people are in this comment section talking bs about someone controlling a GROWN man is absurd. The guy is an adult and can make his own decisions, leave them be and stop blaming women for everything."

