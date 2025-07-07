Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Pack on the PDA in Saint-Tropez Amid Beckham Family Feud: Photos
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz left family drama behind in favor of a luxe vacation.
The married couple strolled hand-in-hand through Saint-Tropez in Monday, July 7, despite their unresolved feud with Beckham's brother Romeo and their parents, David and Victoria.
Nicola, 30, looked vacation-chic in a flowing yellow midi skirt and black tank, accessorized with a black headband, gold hoop earrings, sunglasses and a straw tote. Her man, 26, kept things casual in a navy blue button-down and khaki shorts while carrying large Loro Piana shopping bags through the streets.
In one image, Brooklyn glanced down at his phone as if he were searching for directions, then looked at his wife for guidance.
Why Are the Beckhams Fighting?
Brooklyn is not getting along with Romeo, 22, as rumors swirled the former dated Kim Turnbull before he got together with Nicola.
The DJ and model, 24, recently broke her silence on the alleged fling with a social media post clearing the air.
"I've avoided speaking on this topic to prevent adding fuel to the fire, however it's come to the point where I feel the need to address it so I can move on," Turnbull wrote on her Instagram Story on Monday, June 16. "I will not continue to receive harassment or be embarrassed on the basis of lies, to fit a certain narrative."
She added, "I have never been romantically involved in ANY capacity at ANY point with the person in question. Nothing between us has occurred further than a school friendship at age 16. I would like to remove myself from the ongoing conversation & set the record straight for the sake of everyone involved."
Kim and Romeo dated for seven months before calling it quits in May.
Meanwhile, Nicola and Brooklyn, who got married in 2022, are also not speaking to David and Victoria. The former soccer player, 50, and Spice Girl, 51, reportedly believe Nicola has too much control over their son, which is causing the tension. As a result, the younger couple avoided David's 50th birthday celebration in May and Victoria's fashion show in March.
"[The drama has] nothing to do with [Brooklyn] and is all about Nicola," a source dished to a news outlet. "All David and Victoria want is their son back — and they will be there to welcome him any time. It's a terribly sad situation and it's been going on for a long time. They adore Brooklyn, their children are everything to them, but Brooklyn isn't talking to them. He isn't talking to the family and David and Victoria are heartbroken."
Another insider emphasized Brooklyn and Nicola's "appalling" behavior in missing out on David's milestone birthday.
"In some ways, this is no surprise, but I guess no one could believe they would actually snub David’s 50th when there were so many events they could have gone to, or ways to spend time with the family...their behavior has been appalling," the source said.