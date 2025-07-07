Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Pack on the PDA in Saint-Tropez Amid Beckham Family Feud: Photos

Brooklyn is not getting along with Romeo, 22, as rumors swirled the former dated Kim Turnbull before he got together with Nicola.

The DJ and model, 24, recently broke her silence on the alleged fling with a social media post clearing the air.

"I've avoided speaking on this topic to prevent adding fuel to the fire, however it's come to the point where I feel the need to address it so I can move on," Turnbull wrote on her Instagram Story on Monday, June 16. "I will not continue to receive harassment or be embarrassed on the basis of lies, to fit a certain narrative."